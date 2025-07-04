Shania Twain wows in tiny hot pants during 'wild' evening

Shania Twain is no stranger to cowgirl-chic, and for her latest performance, she embraced one of the season's hottest trends – micro shorts.

The Canadian singer kicked off her summer tour in Missoula, Montana at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium on July 2. The star proved her sartorial choice would be just as show-stopping as she donned an all-black ensemble that featured glitzy hot pants, a sequin embellished long sleeve top, and a classic cowboy hat. The stylish look was completed with sultry fishnet stockings and leather boots.

Shania's luscious brunette locks were styled into her signature bouncy waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmer eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Following the show, the star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the night. In the caption, she penned: "Missoula!! What a way to kick off the summer tour - the energy inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium was WILD! Thank you for singing, dancing and partying with me. And thank you to @livenation for an incredible opening night!"

© Getty Images The singer is currently on tour

Shania's followers flocked to the comments sections to gush over the singer's bold look. "The fit. The hair. ALL OF IT," penned one fan, while another added, "The fit is sooo perfect!"

"QUEEN!!!!! What an outfit!!!" shared a third social media user.

Meanwhile, other fans took the opportunity to than the musician for her performance in their home state. "I have been dreaming about this concert since I was a little girl! DREAM CAME TRUE! Thanks for coming to Montana," wrote one user.

© Getty Images The singer is known for her daring tour looks

Shania will continue her summer tour through the U.S and Canada, with upcoming shows in Toronto and Hollywood.

"I’m so happy to be back in my beautiful home country for a summer of shows!" shared Shania in a previous post ahead of her upcoming shows in Calgary, Toronto, and Quebec City.

Shania's fashion

The star is no stranger to showing off her endless legs as she rocked a sheer white mini dress with a pair of matching crocs during a rehearsal prior to going on tour.

© Getty Images Shania Twain loves leopard print

During the height of the '90s, Shania was synonymous with leopard print looks. The singer opened up to Vogue about her sartorial archive back in 2020. "For better or for worse, I just really latched onto it," she admitted. "It was a favorite."

Who could forget the printed hooded ensemble she wore in her "That Don’t Impress Me Much" music video? "I camped out the night before in the desert on the location," she explained. "The drive was so long the next morning, and I thought, I’m going to be too tired, so I just camped out."