Shania Twain's minuscule mini–dress needs to be seen to be believed ahead of Glastonbury performance
Shania Twain with blonde hair© Eric McCandless

Shania Twain's minuscule metallic mini–dress needs to be seen to be believed

The country music queen isn't slowing down 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Shania Twain kicked up her heels in a jaw-dropping outfit this week as she prepared to take the 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury music festival 

The 58-year-old proved she's in incredible shape during a performance in Ireland where she showcased her flexibility for fans. 

In the images she shared on Instagram, Shania wore the tiniest mini–dress and knee–high, white, cowboy boots as she rocked out for the crowds. 

One photo showed Shania doing a high kick in the skintight, lycra ensemble and baring her fishnet-clad legs. 

She captioned the post: "Cork… That was great craic!! (I’ve been brushing up on my Irish if you don’t know) Nothing like a sold out show to kick off the tour! And can we get a little commotion for the boots? I loved kicking about onstage in these!! Belfast tomorrow!."

Her fans said her performance was amazing and commented: "What a show," and "You look 19 omg."

Shania managed to put on a youthful display with long flowing locks, and energetic dance movies, leaving her social media followers asking "what is your secret?"

Shania Twain performs at the grand opening of her COME ON OVER Residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
Shania is a crowd-pleaser

The truth is, it's a tough gig to have the energy to perform night after night and Shania admits it. 

Ahead of her intense shows, she adheres to an unbelievably strict diet. "I am an athlete," she told The Sun. "I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything.

Shania Twain with pink hair© Instagram
Shania will perform in the Legend slot of Glastonbury

"I only drink fluids all day until after the show. I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries."

Once the shows are over, she relaxes her diet but is still healthy. 

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)© Clive Brunskill
She says she follows a liquid diet ahead of her shows

"I am vegetarian, so I only eat ­vegetarian proteins, but I will eat whatever. I don’t eat like a rabbit. I am happy to have pasta, and I will have a glass of champagne after the show – I like to celebrate.

"It’s got to be good quality but I’m not a snob about it."

shania twain performing queen of me tour© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud
Shania has worn some incredible stage outfits on tour

Shania is embracing the aging process too and says she feels confident to wear her tiny on–stage attire. 

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there. I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look," she said, adding: "I have to take myself on the stage without feeling like I have to cover myself up. I want to feel ­liberated."

