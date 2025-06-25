Shania Twain morphs into Angelina Jolie with latest makeover – watch

Shania Twain has unveiled a bold new look for her latest ad campaign as she channeled full-on Lara Croft glamour.

The 59-year-old starred in a new campaign video for the sparkling water brand Clearly Canadian. The clip shows Shania dressed in a Tomb Raider–inspired outfit, featuring a brown shirt layered over a white tank top, paired with cargo pants and a brown leather belt for a look that oozed serious adventurer chic.

© Getty Shania Twain starred in a new campaign

The star's luscious brown locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip. In the video, Shania is seen dashing through the jungle on a playful quest to track down Clearly Canadian’s refreshing beverages.

"Some icons don’t need an introduction. Or a plastic bottle," penned the brand in their Instagram caption.

© Sunset Boulevard Angelina's name-making role as Lara Croft

The campaign video was clearly a hit with fans who flocked to the comments section to gush over Shania's star feature. "Ok, your advertising team needs a raise. This is amazing. Definitely buying some of these for the weekend," penned one social media user.

"The Queen of Canada," added one fan.

"This was not what i was expecting to see this morning but I'm obsessed with it," wrote a third follower.

© WireImage The singer has opened up about her body image

Body image

Shania's latest career venture comes after she opened up about her body image in an interview with US Weekly back in March. "I was always insecure about my body. As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl," she shared,

The singer admitted that she hated her body because she had boobs and hips and "a lot of the models when I was a kid were very, very thin, that was a sign of elegance and feminine beauty to me".

© Getty Shania Twain in 2024

"I wish I’d come to this so much earlier, but I think referencing yourself to others is dangerous," she added.

Shania continued: "For me, walking on the beach in a bathing suit is like, 'What was I waiting for?' Of course I don’t have the body I imagined — because my image of the perfect body is a supermodel with no cellulite, perfect proportions and a beautiful stride.

"This is just not me. You can wish a lot of time away ignoring what you actually look like. Just get real with yourself."