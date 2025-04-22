Melania Trump is a vision in beige amid unexpected White House appearance

Melania Trump proved her style skills on Monday at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, clad in a beige trench coat that showcased her lithe figure.

The former model wore the trench coat belted at the waist and added green high heels to complete the look.

Her long brown hair fell in loose waves down past her shoulders, and she wore her signature smokey eye makeup look.

Holiday cheer

© Getty Images Melania donned a beige trench coat for the occasion

Melania looked to be in high spirits at the event, which saw several children racing to push eggs through the grass with a spoon. She later read a book to the kids gathered round titled Bunny with a Big Heart by Marilyn Sadler. Her husband, Donald Trump, drew the crowd in for a speech about the special day.

"A very happy Easter to everyone," he said. "It was a beautiful day yesterday, and it's a beautiful day today. We don't have to worry about sunburn, but it looks like it's not going to be raining."

He continued: "Easter is special. And it's one of our favorite days. It's one of our favorite periods of time. We're honoring Jesus Christ. And, we're going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives, all throughout our lives. Not just now — all throughout our lives."

© Getty Images The mother of one joined her husband for the annual Egg Roll

Donald and Melania were joined by Donald Trump Jr. and his five children — Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe — as well as his partner, Bettina Anderson.

Earlier in the week, Melania announced that she would be attending the Egg Roll, which is traditionally hosted by the President and First Lady. "As families across the nation gather to celebrate Easter, I extend my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing Staff for their tireless effort in preparing the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll," she wrote on X.

"This cherished tradition, rooted in history since 1878, brings joy, storytelling, and laughter to America's children," she continued. "I look forward to watching all of the smiles light up this memorable day, on Monday. May this Good Friday inspire hope and faith for all Americans and our friends around the world."

Stepping back

© AFP via Getty Images Melania has been largely absent from public life since returning to the White House

Melania had been absent from public life for a month after her husband's inauguration, with people noticing her quiet social media presence and absence from an important dinner for Republican senators at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald quickly cleared up her absence in February when she returned to public life to attend the National Governors Association gathering. "She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful [at the White House]. And she's very good at that," he said.

Melania has shared in the past that she prefers to split her time between cities rather than stay in Washington D.C.

© AFP via Getty Images She splits her time between D.C., New York and Florida

"I will be in the White House. You know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," she told Fox and Friends.

"But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife, and once we are in on January 20, you serve the country," she added.

