Victoria Beckham's subtle moment in the spotlight at Wimbledon went unnoticed

Victoria Beckham may have swerved the heat at Wimbledon 2025, but that doesn't mean she missed out on the event entirely.

The former Spice Girls star turned fashion designer left her mark on the iconic tennis event without setting foot in SW19.

Iga Swiatek of Poland hit the headlines after going head to head with America's Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Ladies' Singles Final, watched by none other than the Princess of Wales.

After she won 6-0, 6-0 and accepted her trophy from Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Iga swapped her tennis whites for a more glamorous outfit from Victoria Beckham's eponymous label.

© PA Images via Getty Images Iga Swiatek was pictured in the Royal Box in a Victoria Beckham ruched dress

Champion Iga was pictured in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club the following day, keeping cool in the warm summer weather in a satin ice blue dress with floaty split sleeves and a gathered waist.

Costing £850, the "house favourite" also comes in a whopping 15 other colourways – not to mention mini and maxi alternatives.

The brand explained it delivers "a polished wear-anywhere aesthetic. A waist and hip-hugging cut offers a flattering and forgiving silhouette, while a lined bodice and skirt creates a tactile luxurious feel."

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain is one of many stars who have worn VB's brand

The versatile It-girl dress first hit the catwalk on Bella Hadid in September 2022 for Victoria Beckham's spring/summer 2023 show, and it isn't going out of style anytime soon.

Since then, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donned a pastel pink version in Paris, while Kendall Jenner, Queen Letizia and even VB herself have been spotted wearing the parrot green colourway.

Iga kept her look classic and elegant, styling her shoulder-length brunette bob in loose curls and donning a nude pink manicure that Princess Kate would be proud of.

Later that evening, she followed the same colour palette with her gown for the Champions Dinner held at Raffles London. The Grecian-style gown from Stella McCartney had a halterneck before the material fell to the floor in one fluid cut.

VB at Wimbledon

© Getty Victoria Beckham wore black lace to watch Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2013

Victoria and her husband David Beckham may not have visited Wimbledon this year, but they have made glamorous appearances in the past. In 2012, VB promoted her own brand in a fitted green and black V-neck dress as she watched Andy Murray take on Roger Federer.

VB once again graced the royal box in 2013 in a body-skimming lace dress by Louis Vuitton with spaghetti straps.

David Beckham's wife wore a colourful outfit in 2014

The following year, Victoria opted for a colourful navy, purple, white and orange dress that fell to just above her knees.

Victoria's fashion confessions

© Getty Posh Spice became known for her classic, sultry style

After a few small forays into the fashion world with her limited-edition fashion line for Rock & Republic called VB Rocks in 2004 and dvb Denim collection at Saks Fifth Avenue in 2007, Victoria launched her own brand in 2008.

When asked what prompted her to take that leap, she told Time: "It's just always been something that I've wanted to do. It's my passion. I love women's bodies. I love luxury. I've waited a long time to do this, and I didn't want to do it until I could do it properly."

By that time, VB had already become known for her sleek, minimalist yet sultry looks as Posh Spice.

While many poke fun at their fashion transformation over the years, the mother-of-four defended her past style choices. "People always say, 'Do you cringe?' And I say, 'Not at all.' —Everybody changes. I love fashion, and I love changing my style, my hair, my makeup, and everything I've done in the past has made me what I am now. Not everyone is going to like what I do, but I look back at everything, and it makes me smile."