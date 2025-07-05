Victoria Beckham's favourite Y2K Fendi Spy bag just had a 2025 makeover

Victoria Beckham may be pictured with a fleet of her own handbags these days, which she designs for her eponymous label, but before her foray into the world of high-end fashion, she carried an incredible array of designer arm candy.

From Hermes to Chanel, VB was rarely seen without her enviable collection of bags back in the day, and one bag she loved to have dangle on her arm was the Fendi Spy Bag.

This bohemian style was quite the piece in the early 00s, and back in 2005, David Beckham's wife had the Oxblood version. She teamed it magnificently with a contemporary look of jeans, heels, and a form-fitting vest as she was papped in Los Angeles.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham carrying a Fendi Spy bag in 2005

Although it's been over twenty years since the former Spice Girl was seen with the bag, it's now had a makeover for 2025. Yes, Fendi has reintroduced the style, and it's glorious. Run, don't walk.

The Fendi Spy bag is back for 2025

The brand launched a cinematic digital campaign on Thursday, starring Amelia Gray, Xiao Wen Ju, and Gabbriette. Instantly recognisable due to the twisted handles and secret compartments that feature on both bags, this season, the main difference is the slightly more compact style and the fact it's now made in fresh, sorbet shades of baby blue and rose pink and of course, butter yellow, alongside more classic tones of toffee, cappuccino brown and black.

The arrival of the new Fendi Spy will no doubt spark a huge interest in VB's original version.

HELLO! spoke with the expert team at Luxe Cheshire, who are pioneers in the field of pre-loved bags. They explained: "The Fendi Spy Bag is a major throwback piece, first launched in 2005, it quickly became an 'it' bag of the Y2K period. A playful piece that features hidden compartments in both the flap and handles, Fendi has officially relaunched this piece as part of their 2025-2026 Fall/Winter Collection in two sizes and an impressive selection of leathers and colours.

© Getty Images Fendi bags are always in style

"With fashion icons such as Rihanna and Bella Hadid seen carrying it, the Fendi Spy Bag has officially graduated from vintage beauty to a modern staple and is predicted to be priced around £3,000 - £4,000 in comparison to the pre-loved price of £400 - £800! Further reinforcing the idea that buying pre-loved is the smartest way to shop."