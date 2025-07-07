Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has ultimate Posh Spice makeover in slinky leather flares

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is a close friend of Victoria Beckham, so it makes sense that she'd take style inspiration from the Spice Girl turned fashion designer for her latest look.

Leather trousers were a staple in VB's nineties and noughties wardrobe, from her 'Holler' music video to her matching Gucci co-ord with husband David Beckham at the Versace Club party in 1999.

Tana proved the skintight versions can be revamped for 2025 as she attended F1 with Gordon Ramsay over the weekend.

Her Posh Spice makeover included flared trousers, which look very similar to the £990 'Alina' style from Victoria's eponymous fashion label. The website explains they have a "signature super-high waist and flared leg for an elongated silhouette."

© Instagram Tana Ramsay modelled leather flares at the F1

Tana added a fitted beige top, a khaki jacket with a pie crust neckline, and a crossbody bag, styling her brunette hair in a centre parting slicked back in the heat.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay joined her parents and her fiance Adam Peaty

The photo was originally shared by the couple's daughter Holly, who joined them at the event alongside her fiancé, Adam Peaty.

Tana's VB style

© Instagram Tana Ramsay looked incredible in the fig-hued dress designed by Victoria Beckham

Tana has emulated Victoria's signature style on several occasions over the years, showing her support for her close friend's brand.

In February 2025, Gordon shared a photo of Tana wearing a long asymmetrical aubergine-hued silk dress by Victoria Beckham over the Christmas holidays.

Victoria had previously worn the exact same one for a date night with David Beckham.

© Getty Images Tana rocked an ethereal icy-blue VB frock for David Beckham's birthday bash

Meanwhile, Tana also celebrated David Beckham's 50th birthday at his exclusive party, with the cookbook author turning to VB for her outfit.

Tana stepped out in a stunning baby blue silk dress that skimmed her figure, alongside a pair of strappy gold sandals.

Victoria Beckham's style evolution

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham admitted her style has changed

Victoria previously explained that her fashion sense has evolved over the years as she's grown in confidence.

"I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed," she told The Guardian.

"Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted. As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed, because I just can't run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I'm juggling a lot: being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day.

"My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress," she added.