Frankie Bridge has found the perfect white drop waist summer dress - and it's just £29

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite summer holiday styles on Instagram this week - and her M&S midi dress is ideal for the heatwave too.

It's currently sunny in the UK, and a white cotton midi dress is the perfect piece to keep you cool while still looking put together. Frankie's pick is a chic drop waist dress from M&S. With its breezy, relaxed fit falling to a tiered skirt for a voluminous silhouette, it's so flattering and comfortable.

AT A GLANCE Frankie Bridge shared a white drop waist midi dress in her style round-up Frankie's Faves this week

The summer dress is just £29.50 from M&S

Frankie recommended the midi for beach holidays but it's also perfect for the heatwave

"We’re fully in sunshine season, so when better to share our ultimate holiday faves?!" she wrote in her newsletter. "It’s giving Pucci summer, it’s giving yacht in Ibiza, it’s giving dancing at the beach clubs with the girls. We’re all for the little styling details that are elevating your holiday looks to the next level. Printed sarongs, versatile silk scarves & chic fans for keeping your cool."

M&S Pure Cotton Drop Waist Tiered Dress £29.50 at M&S

Despite being 100% cotton, the M&S midi dress retails for just £29.50, so it's no surprise it's flying off the shelves. Available in three lengths, it's sold out in several of the petite and long sizes, and regular is selling fast. It also comes in black and a pretty pink shade.

Frankie suggests styling the dress with chunky sandals (hers are Chanel), Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses and a chic straw bag from M&S (which gets amazing reviews), over a trending polka dot bikini by Pull & Bear.

© @frankiebridge Frankie shared her styling suggestions on Instagram

I'd also dress it down with a pair of trainers or Birkenstocks, and if you're wearing it to the office rather than the beach you could go for for a sleek pair of leather sandals instead.

The M&S dress already has five-star customer reviews, with one writing: "I bought this in store today as I wanted to see how see through it was! And I am pleased to report that it doesn't reveal nude coloured underwear! It feels really fresh and stylish without much effort. I am usually a size 10 in M&S dresses but I chose the 12 today as I felt the dropped waist hung better slightly looser. Now eyeing up the other colours!"

While another said it's "incredibly pretty", "very flattering" and "feels cool on the skin". They added that sizing down gave them a "slimmer, more fitted look".

If you're shopping for a white midi dress and your budget is higher, this £85 sleeveless style from Nobody's Child is made from organic cotton and comes in several different colours. It has an elasticated waist and an A-line skirt that skims the body.