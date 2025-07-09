Victoria Beckham's mum is crowned the best-dressed guest at Mel B's wedding

Former Spice Girl Mel B married her celebrity hairdresser fiancé, Rory McPhee, at the weekend, and we are still reeling over the star-studded celebrity wedding of the year!

Melanie, otherwise known as Scary Spice, said her vows in the OBE Chapel, also known as St. Faith's Chapel, located in the crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral.

Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend the nuptials.

Emma Bunton looked stunning in pink at Mel B's wedding

Victoria Beckham had to miss the big day, as she was reportedly abroad and unable to return to the UK for the wedding.

The Spice Girl mums - with Victoria Beckham's mother on the far right

However, VB's parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, attended, and the Spice mum looked stunning in her floral pencil dress.

The 73-year-old looked so chic in her pink and black bloomed frock, which was of the pencil variety and had chic capped sleeves and gorgeous, flattering ruched detail at the hip. She added nude heels and wore her very own 'Posh Spice' bob straight and sleek. We think her look gives her a best-dressed edge as the mighty floral print is perfect for weddings as it's both flattering and doesn't take any attention from the bride.

Victoria Beckham's mother is as stylish as her daughter

Jackie posed in a heartwarming snap alongside Mel B's mother, Andrea, and Mel C's mama, Joan. Andrea penned: "30yrs of friendship, spice mums, my partners in crime, miss u sooo much Pauline." Pauline is Emma Bunton's mother.

Victoria's tribute to Mel B

Fashion designer Victoria sweetly showed support for bride Mel by uploading a series of Instagram tributes, including a video of the five Spice Girls together, with the caption: "Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx."

Melanie B wore a Josephine Scott gown

She also shared another picture of the pair together, writing alongside it: "Sending you love @officialmelb [heart emoji] @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!"

Victoria paid tribute to Mel on her big day

Melanie's eldest daughter, Phoenix Chi, looked stunning at the wedding wearing a gorgeous blue silk dress, with a matching fascinator.

Phoenix Chi wore a dress by Victoria Beckham

The dress was designed by Victoria and was sweetly given to Phoenix as a gift for the occasion.