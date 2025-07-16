Trudie Styler enjoys 'spectacular night' in silk gown days after stepdaughter's wedding

It has been a busy week for Trudie Styler, who, just days after her stepdaughter's three-day Sicilian wedding, stepped out on Tuesday to attend an auction night for the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre.

The British film producer, 71, looked understaedly glamorous in a silk dress with a V-neck front. The ruffle-adorned dress also featured long sleeves and was accessorised with yellow gold rings. Her blonde hair was worn down for a casual look as she hugged politician Zac Goldsmith.

"What a spectacular night @zacgoldsmithofficial with you at the helm as the auctioneer, raising hundreds of thousands for the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre," Trudie wrote, paying tribute to the evening's host on social media.

© Instagram Trudie headed to a special auction night

"An extraordinary night with so much generosity. @sophia.point project in Guyana is the creation of artist, Nicola Green and the Rt Hon David Lammy. Their vision is to bring young Guyanese students, researchers and scientists to this accessible centre, to help transform conservation and education and preserve this precious rainforest ecosystem."

Trudie's stepmother-of-the-bride look

Her charity night comes just days after she rocked a fabulous stepmother-of-the-bride look at the nuptials of Sting's 43-year-old daughter, Fuschia Kate (or Kate, as she is known), to Max Wright.

Trudie nailed Italian summer chic in a bang-on trend buttermilk yellow silky dress with long sleeves and a crew neckline. She also sported a Gen-Z-approved body chain and a pair of flat sandals.

A special family day

Her stepdaughter looked beautiful at the pre-wedding party in a Maison Valentino slinky lace gown as the entire wedding party enjoyed a party led by a marching band on the streets of Noto.

© Instagram Kate was walked down the aisle by Sting

For the main ceremony, Kate rocked a gorgeous princess-cut gown with a Bardot neckline as her father, star of English rock band The Police, walked her down the aisle.

© Instagram Their son was part of their day

A stylish rewear

Environmentally-conscious Trudie's wedding guest look was a dress she wore earlier this month.

© Getty Images Trudie Styler attended the Ischia Global Festival in the yellow dress

While attending the Ischia Global Festival, the actress wore the exact gown with the same accessories. Not an extra penny spent!

© Getty Images Trudie's Italian summer chic is understated but feminine

Earlier in the festival, Trudie rocked a floaty sundress with an elasticated waistline and capped sleeves. It was paired with raffia sandals and a cool pair of aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, she first wore the buttermilk yellow dress in March when she attended the Mexico wedding of actor Justin Theroux to The Gilded Age star Nicole Brydon Bloom. Here, she was seen dancing with the groom's brother, Sebastian Theroux, on the beach after the happy couple tied the knot.