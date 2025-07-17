Simone Biles and Ciara lead best dressed stars at the 2025 ESPY Awards

The 2025 ESPY Awards were another star-studded affair and saw some of the biggest names in the athletic world come together to celebrate the greatest athletes and moments in sports over the last 12 months.

Simone Biles was among the winners of the night, but it wasn't just her sporting achievements that were recognized, but her incredible turn on the red carpet too.

The Olympic gold medallist wasn't the only one to put her best fashion foot forward on the night. Other stars included Ciara, Alison Brie, Lindsey Vonn, Suni Lee, and many more.

See the best-dressed stars on the red carpet below.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Simone Biles Simone – who won Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics – looked gorgeous in a sparkling blue fishtail custom Athleta dress by Zac Posen that featured a square neckline and floor-sweeping train.



2/ 7 © WireImage Suni Lee Team USA gymnast Suni Lee – who won the award for Best Comeback Athlete – looked like her own gold medal in a textured dress that gave the illusion of gold leaves and featured a thigh-high slit and short train.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Ciara Ciara arrived at the event in Los Angeles to support her husband, New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson. She looked ethereal in a shimmering, off-the-shoulder nude-colored dress that boasted a center split at the back.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Lindsey Vonn Award-winning alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn turned heads with her strapless dress that featured a hip-high slit that exposed her athletic legs.



5/ 7 © WireImage Alison Brie Actress Alison Brie – who presented Simone Biles with her Best Female Athlete trophy – looked gorgeous in an electric blue velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and towering silver platform heels.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Jordan Chiles Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles added a playful twist to her look in a woven Cong Tri dress that boasted a flared half-moon skirt and a plunging neckline.