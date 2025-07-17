Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles and Ciara lead best dressed stars at the 2025 ESPY Awards
Subscribe
Simone Biles and Ciara lead best dressed stars at the 2025 ESPY Awards
split image of simone biles and ciara at 2025 espys© Getty Images

Simone Biles and Ciara lead best dressed stars at the 2025 ESPY Awards

Olympic gold medallist Simone was a big winner on the night

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
37 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2025 ESPY Awards were another star-studded affair and saw some of the biggest names in the athletic world come together to celebrate the greatest athletes and moments in sports over the last 12 months.

Simone Biles was among the winners of the night, but it wasn't just her sporting achievements that were recognized, but her incredible turn on the red carpet too.

The Olympic gold medallist wasn't the only one to put her best fashion foot forward on the night. Other stars included Ciara, Alison Brie, Lindsey Vonn, Suni Lee, and many more.

See the best-dressed stars on the red carpet below.

1/7

simone biles in blue gown espys© Getty Images

Simone Biles

Simone – who won Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics – looked gorgeous in a sparkling blue fishtail custom Athleta dress by Zac Posen that featured a square neckline and floor-sweeping train.

2/7

suni lee in gold dress at espys© WireImage

Suni Lee

Team USA gymnast Suni Lee – who won the award for Best Comeback Athlete – looked like her own gold medal in a textured dress that gave the illusion of gold leaves and featured a thigh-high slit and short train.

3/7

ciara in sparkling dress at espys© Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara arrived at the event in Los Angeles to support her husband, New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson. She looked ethereal in a shimmering, off-the-shoulder nude-colored dress that boasted a center split at the back.

4/7

lindsey vonn in thigh-split dress espys© Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

Award-winning alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn turned heads with her strapless dress that featured a hip-high slit that exposed her athletic legs.

5/7

alison brie in electric blue dress espys© WireImage

Alison Brie

Actress Alison Brie – who presented Simone Biles with her Best Female Athlete trophy – looked gorgeous in an electric blue velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and towering silver platform heels.

6/7

jordan chiles in flared dress espys© Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles added a playful twist to her look in a woven Cong Tri dress that boasted a flared half-moon skirt and a plunging neckline. 

7/7

ilona maher in black dress at 2025 espys© WireImage

Ilona Maher

American rugby union star Ilona Maher, who won Best Breakthrough Athlete, commanded attention in her daring black dress that had an extreme plunge neckline.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Best dressed stars in June 2025
Best dressed stars in June 2025
From the races to the lead up to Wimbledon, June is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos
Best dressed stars in May 2025
Best dressed stars in May 2025
After the sartorial spectacle of the Met Gala, May is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos
Read More