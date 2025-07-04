Jessica Simpson highlights 100lbs weight loss in tiny Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson proved she still looks incredible in a pair of Daisy Dukes, two decades after starring in The Dukes of Hazzard.

The 44-year-old put her 100lbs weight loss on display when she modeled the pair of tiny denim shorts alongside an animal print top to promote her clothing brand, Jessica Simpson Collection.

Daisy Dukes

Her followers were immediately transported back to her iconic role as Daisy Duke in the 2005 action comedy, with many claiming she looks better now than she did 20 years ago.

"You look hotter now," commented one. A second said: "Ready for the Daisy Duke young lady! You win a cookie." A third added: "Sexy beautiful supermodel superwoman superstar."

Jessica often models her own collection and appears to be more confident than ever after losing 100lbs following the birth of her third child.

However, her weight loss sparked speculation that she had jumped on Hollywood's weight loss trend of using the diabetes drug Ozempic, a rumor she addressed in 2023.

Weight loss

Speaking to Bustle, Jessica made it very clear that her slimmed-down physique was the result of "willpower" and quitting alcohol, not Ozempic.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she said. "It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

© Instagram Jessica has lost 100lbs

Jessica confessed that while she tries to block out the negativity, the constant discussion around her weight can "hurt".

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she added. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."

One silver lining with her fluctuating weight – she has been everything between a size 0 and 12 – is that it has helped her with her billion-dollar fashion empire.

© Instagram Jessica did not use Ozempic

"I am fortunate to have been every size," she said. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."

Jessica has been open about her weight battles in the past, and in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book," she revealed that she turned to diet pills to control her size when she first began her career in the music industry.

© Instagram Jessica said 'willpower' and quitting alcohol helped her weight loss

Jessica claimed that she was told she had to lose 15lbs after signing a recording contract after her 17th birthday. "I immediately went on an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," she wrote.

In 2022, Jessica revealed that she sought professional help to overhaul her lifestyle, which saw her lose 100lbs six months after the birth of her daughter, Birdie, in 2019.

© Getty Images Jessica has been everything between a size 0 and a size 12

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed to Extra. "I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage."

The singer previously said that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now. She also followed a healthy eating plan and made sure to walk 14,000 steps a day.