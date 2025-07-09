Liam Neeson’s relationship status with Hollywood star confirmed

Pamela Anderson has opened up about her relationship with her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson. Pamela's response comes after the actor admitted he "loved" her earlier this year.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Baywatch alum addressed the romance whispers circulating around the pair. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The actress addressed her relationship with Liam

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

The 73-year-old portrays Frank Drebin Jr., a Los Angeles Police Squad detective, in Akiva Schaffer's comedy. Meanwhile, Pamela plays the role of Beth, a woman who pleads with Frank to help solve her brother’s murder.

© Getty The actor stars alongside Pamela in Naked Gun

The blonde bombshell gushed over her co-star in the new interview, calling him "a true artist". "He comes from theater and Schindler's List and has done over a hundred films," she said.

"And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life."

She continued: "It is funny. We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor."

© Getty Images Pamela gushed over her co-star

Pamela also admitted that Liam is "the perfect gentleman" and "brings out the best in you ... with respect, kindness and depth of experience".

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.

"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

The original Naked Gun films starred Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! premiered in 1988, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear in 1991, and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1994. The reboot hits theatres on August 1 2025.

Liam's dating life

© Getty Images Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson

The actor was previously married to Natasha Richardson for 15 years before she tragically died in 2009. The couple had married in 1994 and shared two children - Micheál, and Daniel - before Natasha sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45.

When asked about his dating life in an interview with People, Liam admitted, "I'm past all that." Liam was last linked to public relations executive, Freya St. Johnston. The pair dated from 2010 to 2012.