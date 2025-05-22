Pamela Anderson just wore her quirkiest fashion look to date – and you should see the shoes

Pamela Anderson has never shied away from bold or divisive fashion statements. However, with her recent preference for stripped-back, monochromatic ensembles, it's become increasingly rare to see her revisit her daring style roots.

The 57-year-old recently departed from her modest style and put an edgy twist on an old Hollywood–inspired look. Pamela oozed glamour in Marni's 'White Poplin Mermaid Shirt Dress'. The back-to-front maxi dress is adorned with covered buttons down the back and boasts a mermaid silhouette with long sleeves and a rigid flounce hem. The garment features the season's Iris red and black rose print.

© Getty Images The bold look is from Marni

Pamela styled her daring ensemble with a white headscarf that exuded '60s elegance, a pair of pointed-toe red pumps, and playful, pale-pink sunglasses.

The actress sported her new blunt bob and micro bangs for the occasion while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip. Pamela turned heads last week when she debuted the chop on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock 2025 Met Gala

"For the Met, I wanted something strong, brave, and committed – aligned with the night's theme of tailoring from head to toe," she told Who What Wear.

"I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution," she explained.

For the event, Pamela rocked a silver crystal-embellished gown courtesy of Tory Burch. The garment featured an hourglass silhouette, a high neckline, and long sleeves while the entire garment was adorned with blue, black, and silver gems.

Makeup

The actress has become synonymous with her makeup-free complexion over the last year. However, it now seems Pamela has returned to her signature soft glam looks of the '90s – and it's not by coincidence.

"I’ve never been opposed to glam, I was only waiting to see what my next incarnation would be," she told British Vogue.

© WireImage Pamela often goes makeup free

"I wanted a clean slate and dove into good quality, simple skincare that could mimic my dream, how I want to live and breathe, in nature and the red-carpet world."

In 2023, Pamela revealed that she planned to "challenge" the beauty industry by refraining from wearing makeup. "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty,'" she explained on Today.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

Pamela's recent stylish looks

© Getty Images White gown

© GC Images Little black dress

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Neutral ensemble

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Striking headpiece