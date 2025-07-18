Pamela Anderson looks like a makeup-free Marilyn Monroe in shining mermaid skirt

Pamela Anderson always looks beautiful, but we can't stop thinking about the gorgeous new outfit she wore on Thursday as she hit the sidewalks of New York City.

The movie star, who was busy promoting her new flick, Naked Gun, looked incredible wearing a bold shimmering baroque skirt which was embossed with a luxurious pattern. She teamed the mermaid-esque number with a pale blue, high-necked blouse and added high heels and Strathberry's 'Mosaic' bag.

The silhouette this outfit gave her, plus her flawless bouffant blond hair, made us think of iconic Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, without the glamorous makeup.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson seen in Midtown on July 17, 2025 in New York City.

Pamela, 58, has been makeup-free for quite some time now, and the world is loving her beauty transformation. She looks younger than ever, and even more radiant.

Marilyn's look was iconic - and very like Pamela's latest look

Dr Mark Solomos, Plastic Surgeon as seen on Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger, thinks that Pamela's youthful look is down to a healthy lifestyle. Telling HELLO!, he remarked: "Pamela was the pinup for plastic surgery once upon a time. Her life has changed, and now she’s completely natural. I genuinely think she has no surgical interventions or even tweakments at all. Which is very rare to say for someone in the public eye and of her age."

© WireImage Pamela's makeup free look is stunning

The professional added: "She looks amazing- healthy, happy, and at one in her own skin, and that should be life’s goals really. She has a clean and healthy lifestyle - no doubt eats well, vitamins and supplements, good skincare range."

Embracing her natural looks

Speaking about her new look, the mother-of-two previously told HELLO!: "I think being a woman in your 50s is inspirational. I've gotten off all the roller coasters of emotions over the last few decades. I barely even remember them, but here I am, and with all this experience."

The actress, who also has a cookbook called I Love You added: "It's also been part of the reason why I've kind of done this experiment with myself; just to peel it all back, remember who I am, and not be defined by what people do to me, but defined by what I do," she explained.

© Getty Images Pamela is confident in her natural state

Her refreshing outlook is something everyone can take something from. "Even if people don't believe in you, you have to believe in you and push yourself because it's very easy to pigeonhole somebody - so you have to find reasons to keep blowing people's minds."