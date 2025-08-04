Harper Beckham and her lookalike cousins just gave us 2025 Spice Girls vibes

Victoria Beckham shared the most adorable snap on Instagram on Monday, wishing a very Happy Birthday to her littlest niece, Quincy, who is her sister Louise's youngest daughter.

In the heartfelt image, her own daughter Harper could be seen sitting at a table with her mother, her auntie, and her cousins Liberty, Tallulah, and birthday girl Quincy.

We couldn't help noticing how alike the family looks! They could ALL be sisters, don't you think? With their similar colouring and blond-flecked hair, they appeared as the ultimate girl gang, giving VB's iconic band the Spice Girls a run for their money.

Victoria shared a picture of her niece and in the snap, the family all looked super similar

Harper wore a simple black vest top with her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, and her mother wore a stapleless number. Tallulah looked lovely in her denim top, whilst Liberty and Quincy also wore summer staples in black. Louise stood out in her classic white shirt. What a chic bunch!

Sister act

Sisters Victoria and Louise grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian and their parents, Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Victoria previously told Vogue her dad was determined that his offspring aspired to have buckets full of drive and a great work ethic.

© Instagram Sister duo Victoria and Louise share a close bond

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."

© Instagram Louise always suports Victoria

Natural redhead Louise chooses to keep out of the spotlight, but she is occasionally spotted on Victoria's social media, regularly seen supporting her famous sibling at special events, including her fashion shows. Last year, Louise was by Victoria's side as the singer celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.

© Instagram VB often posts memories of her and her sister's childhood

For the epic, star-studded bash, Louise rocked a sparkling silver long-sleeved dress, while Victoria looked ethereal in a mint-green creation complete with ruffled detailing around the waist. Following the celebrations, Louise wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing way to celebrate. Thank you @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham for a special evening, love you both. Xx."

© Getty The pair look very similar in appearance

Fans were quick to comment on the likeness between the pair, with one writing: "Wow, you are both so alike." Another said: "Stunning. You both look so beautiful and very alike."