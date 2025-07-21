Harper Beckham debuts ultimate Gen Z look as she's dubbed a 'blonde Posh Spice'

Harper Beckham is a dab hand at helping her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria, promote her newest products as part of her makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old appeared in a video on her mother's second Instagram account showing fans the best way to apply VB's new liquid lush.

In the tutorial, Harper looked quite the expert as she applied the blush expertly to her flawless, youthful face. We loved the Gen Z references in her outfit too; David Beckham's only daughter sported ultra-long, diamond-shaped fake nails adorned with nail art, long flowing hair, and a strapless top - all part of the 'Gen Z' uniform.

In the caption, VB penned: "Before it was in your makeup bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in ‘Flushed’ — a lab sample, of course."

© Instagram Harper supported her mother's beauty line

Fans loved seeing the youngest Beckham child taking on the blush - and the comments section was packed with praise. One follower wrote: "Thank you for showing how teens can wear so little makeup and look natural. I love it. I can’t wait to wear it too! Oh, and I am 66 years old."

© Instagram Harper often borrows her mum's makeup

Another penned: "Lovely girl is so grown up. Beautiful Harper." One user quipped: "Isn’t this just beautiful, adding an amazing glow to her already gorgeous face. Harper has grown up so beautifully, very mannered and kind too, as are all her siblings. It just goes to show it’s all great parenting @victoriabeckham." A fourth wrote: "A blond Posh Spice."

VB's new blush

51-year-old Victoria introduced her fans to her fabulous new blusher at the weekend, which has proved a big hit with shoppers already.

Although we loved the newly launched 'Colour Wash Blush' in the shade 'Flushed', it was how she applied it that made us do a double-take. In a video VB shared, the fashion mogul delicately patted the pigment onto her skin and actually applied it directly under her eyes, not on the cheeks. Genius!

Victoria always gives her followers a make-up masterclass

Speaking directly to the camera, Victoria said: "I'm obsessed with this going into summer, knowing that I can get that cute, little rosy flush look whilst literally spending my whole summer in the shade.”