Harper Beckham rocks super long hair and £8k necklace for dad's big night

Harper Beckham put on a show of support for her dad David at the launch of his new Beckham x BOSS One collection at the Lightroom in London on Thursday night.

The youngest member of the Beckham brood, 13, dressed to impress in a black slip dress from her mother Victoria Beckham’s fashion line and an £8k Van Cleef & Arpels necklace as she posed alongside her famous family.

Snapshots from inside the party were shared on social media by matriarch Victoria Beckham. Harper was pictured alongside her older brother Cruz, 19, who made his red carpet debut with his older girlfriend Jack Apostel, 29, and big brother Romeo, 22, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

VB wrote: "So proud of you @davidbeckham xx Kisses @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx Wearing #VBSS25 — coming soon."

Pulling out all the stops for the soirée, Harper raided her mother's wardrobe and donned a simple black silk slip dress from the Spice Girls star's eponymous brand.

© Instagram Harper Beckham wore an £8k necklace and black slip dress to support dad David at his BOSS One launch

The slip dress is fast becoming her signature style and she's sported everything from baby pink to silvery white over the last few months.

The teenager wore her long blonde hair down loose in a sleek style and accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.

The It-girl brand, loved by A-listers and Queen Camilla alike, holds a special place in Harper's heart since she owns a number of pieces.

© Instagram Harper was joined by her big brothers Romeo (left) and Cruz (right), plus their respective girlfriends

Her choice for David's big bash? A 'Vintage Alhambra' style that retails for around £8k online. Symbols of good luck, the 18K necklace is adorned with ten onyx pendants shaped like four-leaf clovers.

Also supporting David at the bash were his best mates Dave Gardner and Gordon Ramsay, who was accompanied by his wife Tana.

The launch party saw the former Manchester United footballer unveiled as Hugo BOSS's new ambassador for BOSS ONE Bodywear collection.

© Instagram Victoria was so proud of husband David

The range consists of premium-quality men's underwear essentials, including trunks, briefs, tank tops and T-shirts in black and white hues.

Harper's designer wardrobe

Harper may just be 13 years old, but her designer wardrobe puts us all to shame.

© Instagram It's plain to see the youngest Beckham is taking after mum Victoria in the style stakes

She possesses a rotation of expensive handbags, including a Prada Re-edition 2000 satin mini bag (£2,100) and a Louis Vuitton 'Takashi Murakami' monogrammed pochette shoulder bag (£2,000).

Her closet is brimming with dresses from her mother Victoria's label as well as British heritage brands like Burberry.

© Instagram Harper has a wardrobe brimming with designer items

This isn't the first Van Cleef & Arpel necklace she has worn; in Paris last year, she donned two different styles worth a combined £10.9k.

She stacked the gold butterfly pendant necklace with the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an £18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.