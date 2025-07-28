Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham, 14, steps out with 1.8k beach bag that’s VERY posh
Subscribe
Harper Beckham, 14, steps out with 1.8k beach bag that’s VERY posh
Harper Beckham blonde hair

Harper Beckham steps out with 1.8k beach bag that’s very posh

David Beckham's daughter has an incredible growing handbag collection

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Another day, another incredible piece of arm candy for Harper Beckham! The only Beckham daughter was spotted on holiday with her family, and you need to see her beach bag.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the 14-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, was seen carrying a large beach bag by ultra-exclusive leather goods brand, Goyard.

Harper dressed down in a pink hoodie and shorts, with her now-famous princess blonde hair tied back. Dangling from her wrist was a bag that is widely considered the ultimate IT girl staple - the Goyard Saint Luis PM Tote Bag.

Harper carried the Goyard Saint Luis PM Tote Bag.
Harper carried the Goyard Saint Luis PM Tote Bag.

The oversized number features two black leather handles and the brand's classic monogram print on the outside. Loved for its 'old money' look, it's reversible, with the inside made from a linen and cotton blend.

Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag© Getty Images
Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag in 2024

What's more, Harper's bag is ridiculously exclusive. Retailing at £1,850, you can only purchase the bag in store - it's not available online.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen walking in Mitown on February 12, 2017 in New York City.© Getty
Little Harper sporting a Goyard bag and Gucci boots in 2017

Harper was seen with the prestige piece of fashion kit last year, when she was snapped leaving her hotel at Paris Fashion Week. Using the bag to elevate her look, Harper wowed fashion fans with her on-trend baggy jeans and plush oversized leather jacket.

 Harper's Hermes moment

At the weekend, Harper featured on big brother Romeo's Instagram account, in a joyful sibling snap.

Harper Beckham throwing up a peace sign in a selfie with Romeo on a boat© Instagram
Harper Beckham looked cool in a baby blue summer dress on holiday with her brother Romeo

The brother sister duo was on a boat trip, and Harper looked as fashion-forward as ever,  in a pretty pastel-toned strapless sundress that featured a psychedelic swirl print. Matching her manicure to her dress, Harper showed off her baby blue nails as she made a peace sign to the camera. Romeo showed he is quite the football fan in his Brazil jersey.

Victoria Beckham seen out and about in Manhattan carrying not one, but two Hermès bags© GC Images
Victoria is a huge Hermes fan

Harper could be seen sitting next to the Hermes 'Mini Kelly' bag, which is worth an eye-watering £20,000. The supple terracotta leather style with elite gold hardware is one of those bags that will go down in history as the ultimate keepsake. It appears, though, that the bag was not the teenager's, but her mother's, former Spice Girl Victoria.

Any Hermes bag is an ultra-classic piece© Christian Vierig
Any Hermes bag is an ultra-classic piece

"That bag looks familiar, Harper," the fashion designer joked in the comments.

 Busted! 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harper Beckham’s sweetest photos with her big brothers

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More