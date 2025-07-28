Harper Beckham steps out with 1.8k beach bag that’s very posh

Another day, another incredible piece of arm candy for Harper Beckham! The only Beckham daughter was spotted on holiday with her family, and you need to see her beach bag.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the 14-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, was seen carrying a large beach bag by ultra-exclusive leather goods brand, Goyard.

Harper dressed down in a pink hoodie and shorts, with her now-famous princess blonde hair tied back. Dangling from her wrist was a bag that is widely considered the ultimate IT girl staple - the Goyard Saint Luis PM Tote Bag.

Harper carried the Goyard Saint Luis PM Tote Bag.

The oversized number features two black leather handles and the brand's classic monogram print on the outside. Loved for its 'old money' look, it's reversible, with the inside made from a linen and cotton blend.

© Getty Images Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag in 2024

What's more, Harper's bag is ridiculously exclusive. Retailing at £1,850, you can only purchase the bag in store - it's not available online.

© Getty Little Harper sporting a Goyard bag and Gucci boots in 2017

Harper was seen with the prestige piece of fashion kit last year, when she was snapped leaving her hotel at Paris Fashion Week. Using the bag to elevate her look, Harper wowed fashion fans with her on-trend baggy jeans and plush oversized leather jacket.

Harper's Hermes moment

At the weekend, Harper featured on big brother Romeo's Instagram account, in a joyful sibling snap.

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked cool in a baby blue summer dress on holiday with her brother Romeo

The brother sister duo was on a boat trip, and Harper looked as fashion-forward as ever, in a pretty pastel-toned strapless sundress that featured a psychedelic swirl print. Matching her manicure to her dress, Harper showed off her baby blue nails as she made a peace sign to the camera. Romeo showed he is quite the football fan in his Brazil jersey.

© GC Images Victoria is a huge Hermes fan

Harper could be seen sitting next to the Hermes 'Mini Kelly' bag, which is worth an eye-watering £20,000. The supple terracotta leather style with elite gold hardware is one of those bags that will go down in history as the ultimate keepsake. It appears, though, that the bag was not the teenager's, but her mother's, former Spice Girl Victoria.

© Christian Vierig Any Hermes bag is an ultra-classic piece

"That bag looks familiar, Harper," the fashion designer joked in the comments.

Busted!