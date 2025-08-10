Carrie Underwood's natural dark hair and ultra-toned legs shine in animal-print mini dress — see

Since returning to her darker roots, Carrie Underwood is proving that it's not just blondes that have all the fun!

The country music singer, 42, surprised fans earlier this week when she revealed she'd ditched her long platinum blonde locks for her natural color, a darker shade of golden brown, and now she's taking it out on the town.

© Instagram Carrie performed at the Voices of America Country Music Fest in Ohio

Over the weekend, Carrie performed at the Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester, Ohio, and shared some outtakes from her trip, including her performance and a run-in with one of country music's hottest new superstars, Shaboozey.

For the occasion, Carrie wore a black and white belted mini dress with a large tiger motif, with sequined tassels dripping down the hem, paired with rhinestone-lined black cowboy boots that showed off her famously toned legs.

Shaboozey, 30, joined her for photos in a casual well-worn teal vest and jeans, with the "Blown Away" singer captioning the snaps: "Got to meet @shaboozey last night…I'm surprised our paths haven't ever crossed before but I'm glad they finally did!"

Fans quickly noted in the comments section that it was in fact her new/old hair that had stolen the show, responding with takes like: "Natural hair Carrie it is," and: "ok the dark hair is everything," as well as: "Ok the darker hair on you is SO good!!!"

She also shared several photos from her set, captioning them with: "Last night was fun! Thanks for having us @voacountrymusicfest! You guys were great!!!" to which fans reacted with: "You were amazing!!!!" as well as: "Gosh, didn't even recognize you at first! The natural hair color is so beautiful. Such beauty. Glowing!"

© Instagram The singer debuted her return to her natural hair color earlier in the month

Carrie introduced her new hair with a surprise photo showing her locks freshly treated and styled, sporting a bouncy natural wave. "Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance. Thanks, @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots!"

Back in 2012, the American Idol judge explained why she'd remained blonde for so long. "I've always been blonde! The problem is, I don't want to shock people – like if I dyed my hair brown, I don't want people [to] think I'm turning dark and serious," she told Refinery29.

© Instagram She shared some photos from her run-in with Shaboozey at the fesitval

"I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn't be such a big shock if I did something like that now," she continued.

On the transition from country girl living on a farm in Tennessee with her family to one of the most glamorous and dynamic artists on stage, she commented: "One is real life, and one is make-believe."

© Getty Images Carrie rocked blonde curly locks when she made her arrival in the spotlight on the fourth season of "American Idol"

"When I'm on stage, or doing a performance at an awards show or a red carpet, it's a chance for me to play a character. That's what I love about music: I get to play a role. I try to dress and look, with hair and makeup, like I fit in that role."