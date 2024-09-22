Beyoncé rocks sculpted bleach blonde hair 'do and looks almost unrecognizable

Beyoncé has been known to be a lover of several transformative styles over the years, which include her fashion sense, general aesthetic, and her hairstyles.

The 43-year-old musical icon recently rocked a variety of styles for her shoot with GQ for their cover, many of which saw her bleached blonde locks completely transformed.

Several of the shots relied on her classic beauty, with her hair styled into luscious curls and waves, but in new outtakes from shoot and behind-the-scenes visuals shared by the singer, one 'do was most notable.

Among the many classic looks, there was one that featured the singer sporting a sculpted bob, her hair shaped into a larger-than-life 'do and laid into sleek and sharp form.

The hair was paired with dazzling droplet earrings and a brown suit, plus a cowboy hat to add to the Cowboy Carter aesthetic that her latest era has been dominated by.

"The HAIR!!!!" one of her fans commented on the video on social media, with another adding: "SHE DIFFERENT!!!" and a third saying: "That bob is lethal."

Recently, the singer made her own journey into the world of hair with her own haircare line, Cécred, inspired by her childhood days spent with her mom Tina Knowles in her hair salon.

She spoke with the publication about the new line, saying: "When I started my hair care brand, Cécred, I wanted it to be recognized for what it does for real people and their hair. When it launched, I made a conscious decision not to appear in the ads."

"The brand's first impression needed to stand on its own merit, not be swayed by my influence. I've been using these products for years, so I know firsthand how magical they are."

© Getty Images Beyoncé's own haircare line was inspired by her mom's work as a hair stylist

Beyoncé recently also launched a line of whiskey, named SirDavis after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, and in entering the entrepreneurial world even more than before, she is conscious of the positives and negatives that can bear.

"There's a huge contrast between the business journeys of men and women," she said. "Men often have the luxury of being perceived as the strategists, the brains behind their ventures. They're given the space to focus on the product, the team, the business plan."

"Women, on the other hand, especially those in the limelight, are frequently pigeonholed into being the face of the brand or the marketing tool. It's important to me to continue to take the same approach I have taken with my music and apply my learnings to my businesses."

© Getty Images "I've been using these products for years, so I know firsthand how magical they are."

She spoke candidly about "changing that old narrative" and emphasizing more on the quality and value of whatever product she puts out versus creating a brand or an image.

"I am here to change that old narrative. I'm here to focus on the quality. We took our time, and we did our research, and we have earned respect for our brand," Beyoncé continued.

© Instagram "When I started my hair care brand, Cécred, I wanted it to be recognized for what it does for real people and their hair."

"I try to choose integrity over shortcuts. I've learned that true success isn't about leaning on a name; it's about crafting something genuine, something that can hold its own. It's not about being perfect. It's about being revolutionary."