Carrie Underwood to leave American Idol after one season? Showrunner makes coy statement on judges' future

Another season of American Idol has officially come and gone.

On Sunday, May 18, judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest officially bid farewell to season 23, crowning Jamal Roberts as its winner.

This season was the first that the "Before He Cheats" singer appeared on as a judge, 20 years after winning the long-running music competition herself, but is she coming back? Here's what we know.

© Getty Carrie with American Idol season 23 winner Jamal Roberts

Showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick, speaking with TVLine, stayed largely mum on what the judges panel will look like next season, but promised official confirmation is coming soon.

Gushing about Carrie's judging debut following Katy Perry's departure, she said: "I think she brought so much," adding: "She really had to carve out her own role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that."

"I think she brought a nostalgia factor, and I also like that she brought a little criticism and constructive feedback, which is very much needed. She knows back in her day how hard she was pushed every week to become the best. So I think she's brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it," she further shared.

© WireImage The singer on the season 4 finale of American Idol in 2005

Then, asked whether next season will feature the same panel of judges, Meghan first noted "it's early days still," but maintained: "I love our panel."

"I think we're in a good place," she went on, emphasizing: "They're all passionate about the show. Obviously, American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season."

© WireImage She replaced Katy Perry

Still, she added: "The momentum is coming, but we'll have to stay tuned. We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we're excited about the show doing so well."

Shortly after Carrie was confirmed as the new judge last year, she reflected on what a full circle moment it was, as it came 20 years after her own win during season four in 2005.

© Getty Images The judges' confirmed return is imminent

Speaking on Good Morning America at the time, she emphasized: "I mean it feels like home," adding: "There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

Plus, asked what kind of judge she might be, one thing she could say was: "I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully inspiring."