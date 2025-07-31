Shakira flaunts her hourglass figure in a bikini overseas — watch

Shakira is living her best life overseas and has shared an attention-grabbing video on her social media page. The singer flaunted her elegant hourglass figure in a white bikini top with dangling fringe and colorful beads.

The unique fringe continued on her matching bikini bottom, which gracefully moved with her every movement. Watch the video below.

The dancer finished the look off with ombre yellow and red glasses and her signature dirty blonde waves, as she captioned the festive clip, "recharging." Shakira was seen joyfully jumping off the yacht into the transparent turquoise sea below.

During the video, the star used the hair product that she launched called Isima to help emphasize her voluminous curls. The creation of her brand was inspired by the performer's endless hairstyles over her successful decades-long career, however, her love for experimenting with her locks came at a hefty price for her hair's overall health.

She shared with Elle: "[My hair has] been a love-hate relationship. I love it. I need it. But sometimes, it makes me suffer so much. It's made me shed so many tears [because it can be so difficult]. I've been brunette, blonde, [and] red. I've had straight, wavy, curly hair. I've been under the hair dryer, the flat irons, the curling irons, every kind of iron."

The star went through trial and error with various products such as keratin treatments, which she said were "so damaging." She even went to the pharmacist to create her "own concoctions" such as conditioner and shampoo, because she wasn't able to find anything to help with her specific hair texture nor damage, therefore she grew inspired to make her own product.

Shakira explained: "We've been working on this for [a long time], steadily, carefully, [and] very methodically, developing these products. I've been the first guinea pig to test, and I am the right person to test these products, because my hair is so complex."

Not only did Shakira help come up with the product that she was desperately searching for, but she also reconnected to her roots thanks to her brand.

She expressed: "I belong to a group of women [who] have been underserved for so long. Within the Latin community, there's a lot of diversity. We're a mix of different heritages and cultures. You see many different types of hair, from straight to wavy to curly to really tight curls to a combination of all of it."

The singer continued: "This line is inspired [by] that diversity, and the needs and the challenges that women like me face every day to try to find health for their hair. For Latinas, our hair is very important. It's part of our identity."

Shakira is on a mission to help women feel confident in their unique hairstyles and textures.