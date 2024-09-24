It isn't every day that Victoria Beckham is spotted on the streets of Paris, but needless to say, she only chooses her most chic pieces for the occasion.
On Monday, the fashion designer, 50, was spotted alongside her son Romeo, 22, wearing a fitted pinstripe pencil skirt in navy with a lace underskirt that peeked out around the hem.
The garment was paired with the most unexpected top. Though the former Spice Girl is one for being pristinely turned out, on Monday Victoria opted for a casual V-neck lace-adorned top with rips on the sleeves and under the arm for a distressed look.
You may also like
Posh Spice did however elevate her look with a pair of killer heels - most on brand! The mother of four wore a ruby red patent pair with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.
It wouldn't be a VB look without a chic accessory. Ever the carrier of a stylish bag, the star opted for a Hermes Birkin in a navy croc print and oversized dark shades. She also stacked rings with enormous stones and styled out a gold anklet on each ankle.
Her footballer soon looked effortlessly cool in Converse, layered T-shirts, and baggy jeans accessorised with a backward baseball cap and Gucci shades.
Victoria's slinky style
The fashion icon has a penchant for a slinky style, opting for one of her best at her 50th birthday party in April.
The former pop star designed her own tulle dress in a pistachio green hue with corsage detailing on the hip.
The 90s icon has also fed her love of a fitted look into her stylish suit moments. She formed half of the iconic Beckham power couple on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Beckham last October where she rocked a bridal white ensemble with capped-toe heels and a low ponytail.
Beckham family fashion
It was Victoria's ex-footballer husband who carried the baton for the fashionable couple last week when he sat on the front row at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Victoria has not long cut her hair into a chic bob with honey-toned highlights to transition into autumn-winter style.
The star, who is set to release her own docuseries, debuted her new 'do in a photo shared with her 33 million Instagram followers on a family trip to Vegas to celebrate Romeo's 22nd birthday.
DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in slick power suit and lace bra
Victoria and David posed alongside two of their three children - Cruz, Romeo, and Harper - with the matriarch sporting a strapless black ensemble to contrast her daughter's graphic tee.