Victoria Beckham is ageless in slinky lace skirt and ripped top
Victoria Beckham in shirt against neutral backdrop© Getty

Victoria Beckham switches up her style in slinky lace skirt and ripped top

Forget Emily, enter Victoria in Paris!

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It isn't every day that Victoria Beckham is spotted on the streets of Paris, but needless to say, she only chooses her most chic pieces for the occasion.

On Monday, the fashion designer, 50, was spotted alongside her son Romeo, 22, wearing a fitted pinstripe pencil skirt in navy with a lace underskirt that peeked out around the hem.

Victoria Beckham walking on street in navy skirt outfit© Getty
Victoria Beckham took to the streets of Paris

The garment was paired with the most unexpected top. Though the former Spice Girl is one for being pristinely turned out, on Monday Victoria opted for a casual V-neck lace-adorned top with rips on the sleeves and under the arm for a distressed look.

Victoria in a lace-adorned skirt exiting car© Getty
Victoria wore a lace-adorned skirt

Posh Spice did however elevate her look with a pair of killer heels - most on brand! The mother of four wore a ruby red patent pair with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Victoria wore a distressed top© Getty
Victoria wore a distressed top

It wouldn't be a VB look without a chic accessory. Ever the carrier of a stylish bag, the star opted for a Hermes Birkin in a navy croc print and oversized dark shades. She also stacked rings with enormous stones and styled out a gold anklet on each ankle.

Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham walking streets© Getty
Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham looked so stylish

Her footballer soon looked effortlessly cool in Converse, layered T-shirts, and baggy jeans accessorised with a backward baseball cap and Gucci shades.

Victoria's slinky style

The Beckham family pose in black tie attire at Victoria's 50th birthday party© Instagram
The Beckham family at Victoria's 50th birthday party

The fashion icon has a penchant for a slinky style, opting for one of her best at her 50th birthday party in April.

The former pop star designed her own tulle dress in a pistachio green hue with corsage detailing on the hip.

beckham family posing at premiere© Getty
Victoria wore white

The 90s icon has also fed her love of a fitted look into her stylish suit moments. She formed half of the iconic Beckham power couple on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Beckham last October where she rocked a bridal white ensemble with capped-toe heels and a low ponytail.

Beckham family fashion

David Beckham attended the Boss fashion show© Jacopo Raule
David Beckham attended the Boss fashion show

It was Victoria's ex-footballer husband who carried the baton for the fashionable couple last week when he sat on the front row at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.

beckham family posing in las vegas © Instagram
Victoria traded her long stresses for a chic long bob

Victoria has not long cut her hair into a chic bob with honey-toned highlights to transition into autumn-winter style.

The star, who is set to release her own docuseries, debuted her new 'do in a photo shared with her 33 million Instagram followers on a family trip to Vegas to celebrate Romeo's 22nd birthday.

Victoria and David posed alongside two of their three children - Cruz, Romeo, and Harper - with the matriarch sporting a strapless black ensemble to contrast her daughter's graphic tee. 

