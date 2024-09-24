It isn't every day that Victoria Beckham is spotted on the streets of Paris, but needless to say, she only chooses her most chic pieces for the occasion.

On Monday, the fashion designer, 50, was spotted alongside her son Romeo, 22, wearing a fitted pinstripe pencil skirt in navy with a lace underskirt that peeked out around the hem.

© Getty Victoria Beckham took to the streets of Paris The garment was paired with the most unexpected top. Though the former Spice Girl is one for being pristinely turned out, on Monday Victoria opted for a casual V-neck lace-adorned top with rips on the sleeves and under the arm for a distressed look.

© Getty Victoria wore a lace-adorned skirt Posh Spice did however elevate her look with a pair of killer heels - most on brand! The mother of four wore a ruby red patent pair with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

© Getty Victoria wore a distressed top It wouldn't be a VB look without a chic accessory. Ever the carrier of a stylish bag, the star opted for a Hermes Birkin in a navy croc print and oversized dark shades. She also stacked rings with enormous stones and styled out a gold anklet on each ankle.

© Getty Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham looked so stylish Her footballer soon looked effortlessly cool in Converse, layered T-shirts, and baggy jeans accessorised with a backward baseball cap and Gucci shades.

Victoria's slinky style © Instagram The Beckham family at Victoria's 50th birthday party The fashion icon has a penchant for a slinky style, opting for one of her best at her 50th birthday party in April. The former pop star designed her own tulle dress in a pistachio green hue with corsage detailing on the hip.

© Getty Victoria wore white The 90s icon has also fed her love of a fitted look into her stylish suit moments. She formed half of the iconic Beckham power couple on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Beckham last October where she rocked a bridal white ensemble with capped-toe heels and a low ponytail.

Beckham family fashion © Jacopo Raule David Beckham attended the Boss fashion show It was Victoria's ex-footballer husband who carried the baton for the fashionable couple last week when he sat on the front row at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.