On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham looked incredible in a look her fans would not have expected.
The fashion designer, 50, made an appearance at Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City where she ditched her go-to black ensemble for an unexpected bridal white cowl neck gown.
The slinky mid-length number was a shoulder-baring garment that gathered at the waist for a cinched look and was teamed with a pair of perspex heels.
The former Spice Girl's makeup look was also a departure from her usual look. David Beckham's wife swapped her pared-back look for a vibrant orange-toned red lip and spidery long lashes.
You may also like
Victoria's brunette locks were styled in a low ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs and she added fine hoops to round off her look as she stood alongside her husband and Vogue's Anna Wintour.
A stylish two-event day
Earlier in the day, the mother of four attended another Vogue event. The star rocked her iconic bob as she arrived at One World Trade Center for the publication's Forces of Fashion event.
The A-lister rocked a lime green midi dress with a V-shaped neckline and batwing top. The midi dress with a floaty skirt was styled with a second pop of colour in the form of her coral patent heels.
Victoria wore oversized sunglasses as she entered the event which also saw Nicki Minaj and designer Jean Paul Gaultier in attendance.
Mother-daughter outings
Victoria opted for a classic black look when she spent the evening at makeup mogul Anastasia Soare's Beverly Hills home.
The businesswoman was seen in a plunging gown and platform heels alongside her 13-year-old daughter Harper who wore a psychedelic pink maxi dress with sleek locks.
DISCOVER: Harper Beckham is her mum Victoria's double in twinning black top
Meanwhile, on Wednesday she shared a snap twinning with Harper at the launch party celebrating Victoria Beckham beauty's new concealer. The doting mum opted for chic black flares and a lace bodysuit, while the teen opted for a pretty satin maxi dress.