Victoria Beckham surprises in slinky shoulder-baring bridal gown
Victoria Beckham in white suit© Getty

Victoria Beckham is a vision in shoulder-baring bridal gown

The former Spice Girl attended Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham looked incredible in a look her fans would not have expected.

The fashion designer, 50, made an appearance at Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City where she ditched her go-to black ensemble for an unexpected bridal white cowl neck gown.

Victoria beckham in bridal white dress© Shutterstock
Victoria surprised in bridal white at the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards dinner and 20th Anniversary celebration

The slinky mid-length number was a shoulder-baring garment that gathered at the waist for a cinched look and was teamed with a pair of perspex heels.

The Beckhams posed with Anna Wintour© Shutterstock
The Beckhams caught up with Anna Wintour

The former Spice Girl's makeup look was also a departure from her usual look. David Beckham's wife swapped her pared-back look for a vibrant orange-toned red lip and spidery long lashes.

Victoria beckham in white dress with red lip beside David© Shutterstock
Victoria wore an unexpected red lip

Victoria's brunette locks were styled in a low ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs and she added fine hoops to round off her look as she stood alongside her husband and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

A stylish two-event day

Victoria Beckham in lime green dress with grass backdrop© Shutterstock
Victoria Beckham at Vogue's Forces of Fashion 2024

Earlier in the day, the mother of four attended another Vogue event. The star rocked her iconic bob as she arrived at One World Trade Center for the publication's Forces of Fashion event. 

Victoria beckham in oversized sunglasses in lime green dress© Getty
Victoria wore oversized sunglasses

The A-lister rocked a lime green midi dress with a V-shaped neckline and batwing top. The midi dress with a floaty skirt was styled with a second pop of colour in the form of her coral patent heels.

Victoria wore oversized sunglasses as she entered the event which also saw Nicki Minaj and designer Jean Paul Gaultier in attendance.

Mother-daughter outings

Harper Beckham wearing pink dress with mother Victoria Beckham Instagram© Instagram
Harper Beckham wore a pink dress with mother Victoria

Victoria opted for a classic black look when she spent the evening at makeup mogul Anastasia Soare's Beverly Hills home.

The businesswoman was seen in a plunging gown and platform heels alongside her 13-year-old daughter Harper who wore a psychedelic pink maxi dress with sleek locks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday she shared a snap twinning with Harper at the launch party celebrating Victoria Beckham beauty's new concealer. The doting mum opted for chic black flares and a lace bodysuit, while the teen opted for a pretty satin maxi dress.

