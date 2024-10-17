On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham looked incredible in a look her fans would not have expected.

The fashion designer, 50, made an appearance at Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City where she ditched her go-to black ensemble for an unexpected bridal white cowl neck gown.

© Shutterstock Victoria surprised in bridal white at the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards dinner and 20th Anniversary celebration The slinky mid-length number was a shoulder-baring garment that gathered at the waist for a cinched look and was teamed with a pair of perspex heels.

© Shutterstock The Beckhams caught up with Anna Wintour The former Spice Girl's makeup look was also a departure from her usual look. David Beckham's wife swapped her pared-back look for a vibrant orange-toned red lip and spidery long lashes.

© Shutterstock Victoria wore an unexpected red lip Victoria's brunette locks were styled in a low ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs and she added fine hoops to round off her look as she stood alongside her husband and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

A stylish two-event day © Shutterstock Victoria Beckham at Vogue's Forces of Fashion 2024 Earlier in the day, the mother of four attended another Vogue event. The star rocked her iconic bob as she arrived at One World Trade Center for the publication's Forces of Fashion event.

© Getty Victoria wore oversized sunglasses The A-lister rocked a lime green midi dress with a V-shaped neckline and batwing top. The midi dress with a floaty skirt was styled with a second pop of colour in the form of her coral patent heels.

Victoria wore oversized sunglasses as she entered the event which also saw Nicki Minaj and designer Jean Paul Gaultier in attendance.