Victoria Beckham surprises in figure-cinching suit and daring red lip
Victoria Beckham in shirt against neutral backdrop© Getty

Victoria Beckham rocks figure-cinching suit and ruby red lip

Victoria appeared alongside husband David and daughter Harper in New York

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham looked sensational on Friday when she stepped out for the opening of the Rêverie Sensory Immersion experience in New York City.

The fashion designer, 50, posed at The High Line in a dovetail grey buttonless blazer with a tie waist to cinch her silhouette. It was teamed with the matching trousers and an unexpected addition - a daring red lip. 

The former Spice Girl also wore her brunette locks in a sleek ponytail as she posed with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham and daughter Harper, 13.

Harper and Victoria beckham in slouchy jeans with david beckhamI© Instagram
Harper and Victoria twinned in slouchy jeans

The teen was seen behind the scenes of her mother's latest business venture in a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans and a grey oversized hoodie. Meanwhile, Victoria wowed in wide-leg denim and a fine knit top.

Victoria's latest outings

Victoria beckham in bridal white dress© Shutterstock
Victoria surprised in bridal white at the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards dinner and 20th Anniversary celebration

The mother of four has embarked upon a number of fabulously-dressed outings this week. On Wednesday, the star stepped out for Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City where she posed alongside the iconic Anna Wintour in an ivory cowl neck gown with a shoulder-baring neckline and ruched waist.

The Beckhams posed with Anna Wintour© Shutterstock
The Beckhams caught up with Anna Wintour

The A-lister teamed her simple but effective look with perspex heels and once again rocked a shiny orange-toned red lip and spidery lashes.

Victoria Beckham in lime green dress with grass backdrop© Shutterstock
Victoria Beckham at Vogue's Forces of Fashion 2024

Earlier in the day, the entrepreneur arrived at One World Trade Center for the publication's Forces of Fashion event. For an eye-catching daytime look, the fashion icon opted for an olive green midi dress with a V-neck and batwing top.

Victoria beckham in oversized sunglasses in lime green dress© Getty
Victoria wore oversized sunglasses

The unexpectedly vibrant look was paired with a second pop of colour in the form of a pair of patent heels in a coral shade.

Victoria's relationship with clothes

Victoria Beckham on stage with anna wintour© Shutterstock
Victoria Beckham is a force of nature in the fashion world

The former popstar sat down with Anna Wintour for an interview at the Forces of Fashion event where she opened up about her relationship with the designer pieces in her wardrobe and if she shares her pieces with her family.

The star revealed: "I'm not too precious about those things unless it's Hermès and when Harper eyes up those handbags [I'll say], 'Not just yet'. But I think that I love my clothes and I look after my clothes but I think clothes are also there to be enjoyed.

Harper wore a flowing yellow gown with yellow sneakers, walking beside Victoria Beckham in a green dress. Her bold shoe choice added youthful playfulness to the elegant eveningwear.© Marc Piasecki
Victoria has passed on her love of fashion to daughter Harper

"If one of the young kids wants to borrow one of my clothes whether that's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery because they're significantly younger than me so that's good," she added.

VB also revealed that bar a few pieces from Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, she doesn't often wear other brands saying: "Ultimately I'm creating what I want and what I desire."

