Victoria Beckham rocks figure-cinching suit and ruby red lip

Victoria Beckham looked sensational on Friday when she stepped out for the opening of the Rêverie Sensory Immersion experience in New York City.
The fashion designer, 50, posed at The High Line in a dovetail grey buttonless blazer with a tie waist to cinch her silhouette. It was teamed with the matching trousers and an unexpected addition - a daring red lip.
The former Spice Girl also wore her brunette locks in a sleek ponytail as she posed with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham and daughter Harper, 13.
The teen was seen behind the scenes of her mother's latest business venture in a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans and a grey oversized hoodie. Meanwhile, Victoria wowed in wide-leg denim and a fine knit top.
Victoria's latest outings
The mother of four has embarked upon a number of fabulously-dressed outings this week. On Wednesday, the star stepped out for Vogue's Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City where she posed alongside the iconic Anna Wintour in an ivory cowl neck gown with a shoulder-baring neckline and ruched waist.
The A-lister teamed her simple but effective look with perspex heels and once again rocked a shiny orange-toned red lip and spidery lashes.
Earlier in the day, the entrepreneur arrived at One World Trade Center for the publication's Forces of Fashion event. For an eye-catching daytime look, the fashion icon opted for an olive green midi dress with a V-neck and batwing top.
The unexpectedly vibrant look was paired with a second pop of colour in the form of a pair of patent heels in a coral shade.
Victoria's relationship with clothes
The former popstar sat down with Anna Wintour for an interview at the Forces of Fashion event where she opened up about her relationship with the designer pieces in her wardrobe and if she shares her pieces with her family.
The star revealed: "I'm not too precious about those things unless it's Hermès and when Harper eyes up those handbags [I'll say], 'Not just yet'. But I think that I love my clothes and I look after my clothes but I think clothes are also there to be enjoyed.
"If one of the young kids wants to borrow one of my clothes whether that's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery because they're significantly younger than me so that's good," she added.
VB also revealed that bar a few pieces from Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, she doesn't often wear other brands saying: "Ultimately I'm creating what I want and what I desire."