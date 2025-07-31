Elizabeth Hurley and her mom, 85, twin in leopard-print swimsuits

Elizabeth Hurley shared a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram featuring her 85-year-old mother Angela Mary. The two embraced each other as they showed off their elegant figures in bold leopard bathing suits.

Angela donned a gorgeous one-piece with a plunging front cut, and Elizabeth sported a two-piece. Both wore a light white button-up cover-up over their hourglass figures, as they joyfully smiled.

Elizabeth captioned the ageless picture: "Twinning with my mama. We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in Elizabeth Hurley Beach of course," with a wink and heart emoji.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley shared a picture with her mother

The beautiful picture garnered many comments from followers. Kit Hoover wrote: "This is everything," with flame emojis. Another fan added: "Wow! Apple did not fall far [from the tree]." A third person continued: "Such beauty and great genetics!"

This isn't the first time that the model celebrated her mother's birthday with a sweet online post. In 2020, the duo posed together in fuchsia fits, as they were quarantined together during COVID-19.

© Getty Images Elizabeth celebrated her mother's 85th birthday in the post

The actress captioned the touching post: "'Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy #lockdownbirthday #stayhome #bestmama," with six heart emojis.

Elizabeth has been open about the huge impact that her confident mother has had on her self-care journey and she consciously uses the life-changing tips that her mom taught her growing up.

© Getty Images The actress credits her mother with helping her with her self-care journey

She shared with Women's Health: "[My mother] used to call her bathtub her think tank. And when she finally got us all into bed, she used to always retire into the bath. And I think I've just copied her. A candle and lovely oil in the bath. I take about 20 minutes to close my eyes and take it easy before I get out of the bath and start learning my lines or whatever I have to do."

The actress emphasized that women cannot symbolically pour from empty glasses, therefore, it is necessary to take the time to rest and not feel as though they need to earn it.

© Getty Images Elizabeth believes that women need to prioritize themselves and take rest seriously

She added: "Particularly for women, you know, we are the caretakers of the world, and sometimes we really realize that if we don't take care of ourselves, we're not going to be around to take care of others."

Elizabeth advised women that there's power in investing in yourself, and she expressed: "We always tend to put ourselves on the bottom of the priority list of what we have to do. And I think there is a real movement now to try to encourage women to value themselves and value their own health and wellbeing. It's not self-indulgent. It's vital."

Angela has definitely been following her own advice because the 85-year-old redefines her age group, and we're positive that Elizabeth is following suit.