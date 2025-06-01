Brooke Shields marked her milestone 60th birthday on Saturday, May 31 in style — a quick getaway, of course!

The actress and model took to social media to share not only many of the birthday tributes she'd received on her big day, but also a glimpse into how she was herself marking the milestone.

On Saturday, Brooke took to her Instagram page with a pair of snapshots from an undisclosed island location for her trip, posing on a hammock with the magnificent sea and beach spreading out behind her.

© Instagram

Brooke lounged on her hammock in a black bikini and a sun hat plus a gold choker, and included another shot of herself looking at the camera behind her, and she looked as amazing as ever.

"Woke up today in paradise… and in a new decade of life!" she captioned the snapshots. "This is [60]! Thank you for all of the birthday love."

Friends and fans like Elizabeth Hurley, Katie Couric, Sophia Bush, Ricki Lake, Willie Geist, Monica Lewinsky and many more chimed in with birthday wishes, with her close friend Ali Wentworth putting it best: "Happy everything!!!!! You defy age!"

© Instagram

Brooke has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for almost her entire life, beginning her stint as a child model at just 11 months old. She gained her first bit of recognition at the age of 12 in the 1978 historical drama Pretty Baby, despite its controversial themes.

Her career has remained strong in the decades since, expanding to writing, TV work and entrepreneurship, mostly recently with the launch of her new haircare brand Commerce.

During an appearance at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything event in New York City days before her birthday, Brooke candidly discussed the idea of creating a field and market that gears itself more toward aging women, referencing her own coming birthday.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The star got her first brush of fame when she was just a child, parlaying it into success as a teen star

Deeming women over the age of 40 the most "powerful demographic in beauty," she added: "So when you start looking at where the white space was, the questions that they were asking me were, how come there aren't products just designed and developed for us? And what problems are you feeling and facing?"

"And what a lot of them have said, they remember being the hot girl and then all of sudden they're just [in] menopause and in Depends. You know what I mean?" the Blue Lagoon star continued.

© Getty Images

Brooke explained that all the women she'd met over the age of 40 were too "fabulous" to ignore, giving her the idea to emphasize "care" with her hair line. "So, I started to say, we believe we are a care brand… It's your turn to really take care of yourself."

"The word empowered has been used a lot and it's kind of like a magnet on a refrigerator," she continued. "But really when you understand what it feels like to be in this era in your life and be unapologetic. You don't have to make yourself smaller. So the idea was, why are we overlooked when we have the spending power?"