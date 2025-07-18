Paris Jackson goes topless for romantic swim with fiancé

Paris Jackson embraced a carefree, European-inspired spirit as she went topless during a sun-soaked swim in California with her fiancé, Justin Long, on Friday.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a series of cheeky snaps of herself and the producer enjoying a playful dip in the water. The first post was a video showing Paris swinging from a rope tied to a tree above the water, before letting go and splashing in. The model sported a black thong bikini for the daring drop.

© Instagram Paris posed topless

Paris later shared a photo of herself posing in the lake topless, gazing away from the camera in a candid moment. The model held up her arm to shield her eye from the sun while her luscious blonde locks cascaded down her back. Paris accessorized with several necklaces and showed off her tattoos. The Instagram Story was captioned: "Home sweet California."

The final snap was a sweet selfie of Paris and her fiancé, Justin, smiling at the camera as they embraced in the water.

© Instagram Paris looked stunning

Paris' engagement

Michael Jackson's daughter announced her engagement to the music producer in December 2024. The couple have been together since 2022 and often keep details about their relationship private.

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," she wrote in the caption. "thank you for letting me be yours. i love you," penned the singer in an Instagram post sharing the news.

© Instagram The couple posed for a selfie

Justin graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from Grace College & Seminary in Indiana. In 2013, he began working for Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles and collaborated with labels including Warner Brothers, Capitol, Island, Hollywood and Glassnote.

Paris's style

The model has never been one to shy away from a daring ensemble. During an interview with Vogue back in 2022, the model revealed how she has always been drawn to a darker, grungier aesthetic. "I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time," she shared.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Fall RTW 2025 fashion show

"So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ make-up, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to."

She continued: "I’ve always been drawn to a dark, grunge look, even from a young age."

Paris's best looks

© Getty Images Glitzy gown

© Variety via Getty Images Ethreal

© Getty Images Leather look

© Corbis via Getty Images Gothic glam