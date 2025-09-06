Swimsuit-clad Sharon Stone showcases endlessly long legs in stunning waterside photo

Sharon Stone was a successful model before making a name for herself on the big screen, and judging by her latest swimsuit-clad photo, she still knows how to work her best angles. The 67-year-old showcased her incredible physique and endlessly long legs in an animal print one-piece while soaking up the sun during a day out on the water. Sharon's toned limbs were front and center as she basked in the sun while posing on a boat, laughing at something off-camera while arching her body to highlight her slim waist. Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Sharon has learned to embrace her changing figure, especially now that she is in her 60s. "A lot of people give up as they get older," the Basic Instinct star told The Times in March. "They let go of their body because it's collapsing anyway, or it's like, 'I'm not defined by my body anymore.' But you still have to love that body."

Sharon has even learned to love that her "underarms have pleats now." She added: "I think, 'Well, I had beautiful arms and now they're strong and painting [she is an artist] and like angel wings.' So what if they have pleats? Maybe that's what makes them wonderful now."

© Instagram Sharon looked stunning in her animal print swimsuit for a day on the water

In another interview with the outlet in January 2024, Sharon blasted "stupid and ungrateful" people who are afraid of getting older. "I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it. Because I've witnessed any number of people not making it," she said. "I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful." One thing is for sure: Sharon hasn't given up her bikinis and swimsuits just because of her age. See her best swimwear photos below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Sharon looked gorgeous emerging from the pool in her bikini Bikini workout Sharon doesn't need leggings and a gym to work out; she does it bikini-clad in a pool. In September 2024, she rocked a tiny two-piece while wearing two ankle weights to aid in working her muscles further. She posted a clip on Instagram that showed her emerging from the water as droplets cascaded down her body.



2/ 5 © Instagram Sharon turned heads by posing in just her bikini briefs Wild side Sharon certainly grabbed her followers' attention when she posted a risqué photo of herself in nothing but bikini bottoms. Opting to forgo her matching bikini top, Sharon posed topless with just a towel protecting her modesty while wearing a green and black leopard print thong by Dolce & Gabbana, which showcased her enviable and toned physique





3/ 5 © Instagram Sharon looks great in bikinis and swimsuits Strings In August 2022, the Basic Instinct star dazzled her fans again – but this time she wore a colorful patterned bikini that perfectly highlighted her curves. In the caption of the photo, Sharon claimed that she had gotten into shape too late for the summer, writing: "Why do I always get into shape when summers over?"

4/ 5 © Instagram Sharon looks great in both bold and neutral colorways Not so mellow yellow In June 2021, Sharon took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself modeling a vibrant yellow two-piece as she relaxed in the garden of her family home in LA. In the photo, Sharon wore minimal makeup and posed alongside her beloved pet dog Bandit. "Happy summer," she wrote alongside the image.