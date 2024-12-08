Sharon Stone, 66, sparkles in sequin bodycon dress for Hollywood gala

"I really like to swim, and I find that [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body overall," she told WSJ in 2016.

Sharon has credited her toned appearance to working out four or five days a week revealing in 2014 that she would mix up her routines to keep her motivated.

While Sharon is passionate about exercise, she has been working overtime to feel like the best version of herself ahead of shooting for a new movie – Nobody 2. The film is a sequel to the 2021 surprise hit about a mild-mannered family man, played by Bob, who is secretly a former government assassin.

Bob Odenkirk also stars.