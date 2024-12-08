Sharon Stone, 66, sparkles in sequin bodycon dress for Hollywood gala

Sharon Stone turned heads on Friday December 6 as she rocked a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana dress for the 38th American Cinematheque Awards.
The 66-year-old couldn't stop beaming as she walked the red carpet wearing the long gunmetal-colored, fully-sequined gown that featured a mermaid-style skirt, long-sleeves and a corset-inspired bodice that showed off her gorgeous curves.
Sharon kept warm in the chilly evening temperatures by pairing her look with a black, fur shawl, which she draped over one shoulder, and she wore her classic short bob slicked back, and a bold smoky eye alongside glowing skin.
The event was to honor Jessica Chastain, and it was jam-packed with stars, as Bryan Cranston, Aaron Sorkin, Octavia Spencer, Guillermo del Toro, Sebastian Stan, Casey Affleck, Michael Showalter and Niki Caro all appeared in person to speak of their love for Jessica.
The Basic Instinct star has kept her incredible physique thanks a series of workouts of choice including Pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.
The Casino actress is also a huge fan of the benefits swimming has on her body, including a high-intensity workout of swimming with ankle weights, as she revealed in a recent video posted on social media.
"I really like to swim, and I find that [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body overall," she told WSJ in 2016.
Sharon has credited her toned appearance to working out four or five days a week revealing in 2014 that she would mix up her routines to keep her motivated.
While Sharon is passionate about exercise, she has been working overtime to feel like the best version of herself ahead of shooting for a new movie – Nobody 2. The film is a sequel to the 2021 surprise hit about a mild-mannered family man, played by Bob, who is secretly a former government assassin.
Bob Odenkirk also stars.