Carlos Alcaraz goes platinum blonde after US Open win — and fans are shocked

After winning the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz entered into his new era, in more ways than one. The tennis star was ready for a big change to celebrate his Grand Slam win, therefore he took to his barber to make it happen. Fans had grown accustomed to seeing the player's latest shaved hairstyle, as opposed to his typically volumized look, however, he shocked them with his newest style debut. Carlos took to his Instagram Stories to show off his drastic transformation featuring a much lighter shade of bleached hair that steers closer to white than to blonde.

The overlaid emojis on his picture were a peace sign and a white circle, as the tennis pro showed off his pearly whites with a peace sign himself. The current number one seed's barber named Victor also posted a picture of Carlos' new hair online.

© Instagram Carlos showed off his new hairstyle online

The athlete has gotten mixed online reviews from his fans on his new hair. Some followers weren't digging his big switch-up. One person wrote: "I hate it. And I didn't think I could hate anything more than the buzz cut, but this is worse." Another commenter added: "Noooo…bring back that beautiful head of black hair."

© Instagram Carlos' barber also posted the final look

Other fans came to his defense and embraced his new look. One follower wrote: "Omg all the comments here. It's just HAIR people and it's HIS hair and he can do whatever he wants with it. He is just a kid having fun. Let him be!!! I love it." A second fan added: "Wow that's dope [and some] serious bleach to go from dark to so white. I hope his scalp is ok. Fun to try new stuff though. No worries, he's super young. Gotta have some fun."

© Instagram Carlos teased his new bleached hairdo

Some fans saw the resemblance between Carlos' hair and his platinum US Open trophy and even came up with new nicknames. One person hilariously wrote: "Carlos really woke up today and said, 'Platinum Slam.' Another commenter added: "IceCaraz," and a third fan continued: "Blancaruaz!! FROSTY CARLITO era." Carlos first shaved his hair off prior to his first round match in the US Open.

© Getty Images Carlos is mostly known for his longer locks

He shared the lightbulb moment behind his new do in his pre-match interview and expressed: "Well, I guess I need something fresh to start a tournament as well as I can. And I think the US Open suits me pretty well." Looks like his shaved hair gave him a confidence boost to win the tournament, therefore his latest hairstyle may be foreshadowing his continued great play at the upcoming grand slams.