Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margot Robbie shows off bra in sultry tailored suit
Subscribe
Margot Robbie shows off bra in sultry tailored suit

Margot Robbie shows off bra in sultry tailored suit

Margot Robbie looked incredible in a Phoebe Philo ensemble as she promoted her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in New York City

Margot Robbie in white corset black gown© Variety via Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have delivered a fashion marathon over the past week as the star embarked on her latest press tour for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell. The 35-year-old Aussie actress has been embracing bolder, sexier silhouettes—a striking departure from her typically modest sartorial choices. Think Vivienne Westwood corsets, vintage Mugler bras, couture gowns, sleek pieces from Phoebe Philo’s Céline, and even a sheer, embellished "naked" dress by Armani Privé. Margot’s most recent look is a perfect example of her newfound sultrier edge, effortlessly blending playfulness with sophistication.

The star was photographed exiting The Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday in a sleek, tailored ensemble by Phoebe Philo. Margot layered a dark gray blazer with a tapered hem over a black bra which subtly peeked out beneath. The look was styled with lighter gray tailored pants, black peep-toe clogs, a black leather handbag, and black rectangular sunglasses. Margot's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves by Bryce Scarlett while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and glossy lip by Pati Dubroff.

Margot Robbie in Phoebe Philo gray blazer and matching pants© GC Images
Margot Robbie wore Phoebe Philo

Margot was on her way to 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8G in Midtown to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Margot Robbie's press tour wardrobe

Margot Robbie in blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler© Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Margot Robbie in blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler

Vintage Mugler bra

Margot wowed in a re-edition of a blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler’s autumn/winter 1998 collection – entitled Lingerie Revisited – for the London photocall of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

 

Margot Robbie wearing a strapless, burnt brown reptile-textured corset top paired with a matching suede midi skirt© GC Images

Margot opted for a brown co-ord

Stylish co-ord

The actress stepped out in New York City wearing a strapless, burnt brown reptile-textured corset top paired with a matching suede midi skirt featuring a wide, coordinating waistband by designer Christopher Esber. She completed the look with square tortoiseshell sunglasses and brown Khaite sandals adorned with criss-cross straps.

Margot Robbie wearing a black-and-white mini dress© GC Images

Margot in full Phoebe Philo Celine

Phoebe Philo's Celine

As she exited her NYC hotel, Margot was draped in full Phoebe Philo’s Celine. She donned a black-and-white paint striped tunic from Philo’s spring 2014 collection, which, unlike on the runway, she styled as a minidress. The look was completed with navy block-heeled slingbacks accented with a square toe and silver hardware and a Tricolour Geometrical bag in leather and suede.

Margot Robbie wearing white corset black dress© Getty Images

Margot looked incredible in a corseted dress

Vintage Mugler dress

For the film’s New York premiere, Margot wowed in a waist-cinching Mugler gown. The look was inspired by Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 collection and featured a white corset with a sinuous silhouette that was layered with a black fabric dress. The black layering piece featured cutouts that revealed the corset underneath, along with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on both sides at the front of the skirt.

Margot Robbie wearing sheer dress embellished with rhinestones© Getty Images

Margot resurrected the naked dress trend

Armani Privé naked dress

For the film’s London red carpet, Margot wore look 91 from Armani Privé’s spring 2025 collection. The sheer dress was delicately embroidered with floral and paisley motifs, and adorned throughout with shimmering rhinestones. It featured an open back, where the straps met at the center in a striking, bejeweled focal point crafted from round and pear-shaped stones.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More