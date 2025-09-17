Margot Robbie shows off bra in sultry tailored suit

Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have delivered a fashion marathon over the past week as the star embarked on her latest press tour for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell. The 35-year-old Aussie actress has been embracing bolder, sexier silhouettes—a striking departure from her typically modest sartorial choices. Think Vivienne Westwood corsets, vintage Mugler bras, couture gowns, sleek pieces from Phoebe Philo’s Céline, and even a sheer, embellished "naked" dress by Armani Privé. Margot’s most recent look is a perfect example of her newfound sultrier edge, effortlessly blending playfulness with sophistication.
The star was photographed exiting The Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday in a sleek, tailored ensemble by Phoebe Philo. Margot layered a dark gray blazer with a tapered hem over a black bra which subtly peeked out beneath. The look was styled with lighter gray tailored pants, black peep-toe clogs, a black leather handbag, and black rectangular sunglasses. Margot's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves by Bryce Scarlett while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and glossy lip by Pati Dubroff.
Margot was on her way to 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8G in Midtown to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
You may also like
Margot Robbie's press tour wardrobe
Margot Robbie in blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler
Vintage Mugler bra
Margot wowed in a re-edition of a blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler’s autumn/winter 1998 collection – entitled Lingerie Revisited – for the London photocall of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
Margot opted for a brown co-ord
Stylish co-ord
The actress stepped out in New York City wearing a strapless, burnt brown reptile-textured corset top paired with a matching suede midi skirt featuring a wide, coordinating waistband by designer Christopher Esber. She completed the look with square tortoiseshell sunglasses and brown Khaite sandals adorned with criss-cross straps.
Margot in full Phoebe Philo Celine
Phoebe Philo's Celine
As she exited her NYC hotel, Margot was draped in full Phoebe Philo’s Celine. She donned a black-and-white paint striped tunic from Philo’s spring 2014 collection, which, unlike on the runway, she styled as a minidress. The look was completed with navy block-heeled slingbacks accented with a square toe and silver hardware and a Tricolour Geometrical bag in leather and suede.
Margot looked incredible in a corseted dress
Vintage Mugler dress
For the film’s New York premiere, Margot wowed in a waist-cinching Mugler gown. The look was inspired by Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 collection and featured a white corset with a sinuous silhouette that was layered with a black fabric dress. The black layering piece featured cutouts that revealed the corset underneath, along with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on both sides at the front of the skirt.
Margot resurrected the naked dress trend
Armani Privé naked dress
For the film’s London red carpet, Margot wore look 91 from Armani Privé’s spring 2025 collection. The sheer dress was delicately embroidered with floral and paisley motifs, and adorned throughout with shimmering rhinestones. It featured an open back, where the straps met at the center in a striking, bejeweled focal point crafted from round and pear-shaped stones.
