Margot Robbie shows off bra in sultry tailored suit

Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have delivered a fashion marathon over the past week as the star embarked on her latest press tour for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell. The 35-year-old Aussie actress has been embracing bolder, sexier silhouettes—a striking departure from her typically modest sartorial choices. Think Vivienne Westwood corsets, vintage Mugler bras, couture gowns, sleek pieces from Phoebe Philo’s Céline, and even a sheer, embellished "naked" dress by Armani Privé. Margot’s most recent look is a perfect example of her newfound sultrier edge, effortlessly blending playfulness with sophistication.

The star was photographed exiting The Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday in a sleek, tailored ensemble by Phoebe Philo. Margot layered a dark gray blazer with a tapered hem over a black bra which subtly peeked out beneath. The look was styled with lighter gray tailored pants, black peep-toe clogs, a black leather handbag, and black rectangular sunglasses. Margot's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves by Bryce Scarlett while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and glossy lip by Pati Dubroff.

© GC Images Margot Robbie wore Phoebe Philo

Margot was on her way to 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8G in Midtown to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Margot Robbie's press tour wardrobe

© Getty Images for Sony Pictures Margot Robbie in blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler Vintage Mugler bra Margot wowed in a re-edition of a blush pink bra with matching pencil skirt from Thierry Mugler’s autumn/winter 1998 collection – entitled Lingerie Revisited – for the London photocall of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.



© GC Images Margot opted for a brown co-ord Stylish co-ord The actress stepped out in New York City wearing a strapless, burnt brown reptile-textured corset top paired with a matching suede midi skirt featuring a wide, coordinating waistband by designer Christopher Esber. She completed the look with square tortoiseshell sunglasses and brown Khaite sandals adorned with criss-cross straps.



© GC Images Margot in full Phoebe Philo Celine Phoebe Philo's Celine As she exited her NYC hotel, Margot was draped in full Phoebe Philo’s Celine. She donned a black-and-white paint striped tunic from Philo’s spring 2014 collection, which, unlike on the runway, she styled as a minidress. The look was completed with navy block-heeled slingbacks accented with a square toe and silver hardware and a Tricolour Geometrical bag in leather and suede.



© Getty Images Margot looked incredible in a corseted dress Vintage Mugler dress For the film’s New York premiere, Margot wowed in a waist-cinching Mugler gown. The look was inspired by Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 collection and featured a white corset with a sinuous silhouette that was layered with a black fabric dress. The black layering piece featured cutouts that revealed the corset underneath, along with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on both sides at the front of the skirt.

