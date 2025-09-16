Margot Robbie steals the show in daring thigh split gown

Margot Robbie continued her stylish streak on Monday at the NYC premiere of her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, looking incredible in a daring black-and-white gown that showcased her lithe figure. The actress, who welcomed her first child in October 2024, was glowing in the dress, which featured a plunging neckline, thigh slits climbing up each leg, and a white fabric panel underneath black material. Margot's dress billowed behind her, creating a dramatic effect and allowing fans to see her strappy black heels.

The Barbie star completed the look with a Lorraine Schwartz gold bangle featuring a diamond center stone, as well as earrings and rings from the brand. She also sported an elegant updo and an eye-catching lip color for the glamorous occasion. Her appearance comes just days after she stunned at the London premiere of the film in a sheer dress from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2025 collection, which was littered with shining embellishments.

The 35-year-old became known for her showstopping style during the press tour for Barbie in 2023, often recreating real Barbie outfits from the archives for a nostalgic effect. Speaking about the smash-hit film to Stellar magazine, Margot revealed that while fans adored the project, there were no plans to make a sequel as yet.

"I've realized the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential," she explained. "And Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened, you know? There's nothing more satisfying than that."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is her first foray into film since giving birth to her son with husband Tom Ackerley. She shared with the publication that the flick, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell, inspired her to return to acting thanks to its incredible script.

© Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Margot looked so glamorous in the black-and-white gown

According to Margot, her agent pitched the script during her time off, and the Australian couldn't resist taking it on. "I know you're not looking at things right now, but you really shouldn't miss this," her agent said. Margot continued: "The script was exquisite and felt very original, magical and romantic, and I wanted to do a love story – and would obviously love to do a love story with [Colin Farrell]."

© Getty Images She stars in the film alongside Colin Farrell

While she seems to have taken to motherhood like a duck to water, the producer shared how difficult it was to describe life with a new baby in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "If you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to, 'cause they get it," she said. "And if they don't, it's probably just really boring to hear, so you're just kind of like, 'It's the best.'"

© Variety via Getty Images The pair welcomed their son in October 2024

As a father of two, Colin agreed, sharing that being a dad is his most cherished role. "It's meant everything to me. Yet, I don't want to put that they're everything to me on [my kids] – but they are the most important facet of my life," he explained.