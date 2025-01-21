Melania Trump steals the limelight during slow-dance with President - see her dazzling dress

Melania Trump oozed chic in a custom Hervé Pierre gown as she enjoyed a romantic first dance with her husband, Donald Trump, following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed their first dance as President and First Lady

The First Lady donned a strapless off-white silk crepe dress layered with an asymmetrical black accent craft from silk gazar. Melania added a silver floral diamond broach created by Harry Winston in 1955 to her choker.

However, this wasn't the French-American fashion designer's first inauguration rodeo. Hervé also created the sculptural gown Melania donned eight years prior to attend the Inaugural Ball that marked the start of Trump's first administration in 2017.

Discussing his latest collaboration with WWD, Hervé said: “It is a big honor to have collaborated with the First Lady on the design for her inaugural dress. It was clear that Mrs. Trump was gravitating towards a combination of black and white – true to her own style and vision."

© Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump look sensational in the custom gown

Meanwhile, President Trump opted for a sophisticated tuxedo as all eyes were on the couple as they embraced during the first dance to a cover of Elvis Presley’s An American Trilogy.

During their first dance, Melania and her husband were joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. Usha exuded style in a strapless navy gown embellished with intricate sequins and sparkly trimmings, while JD Vance wore a classic tuxedo.

© Getty Images US Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance dance to The Battle Hymn of the Republic during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, channeled old Hollywood glamor in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that echoed Audrey Hepburn. The garment was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture bustier gown that was originally designed for the actress in the film Sabrina. The off-white look featured a silk overskirt adorned with black satin organza ruffles. The dress was embroidered with floral accents and paired with elegant black long-sleeve gloves.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump wore Givenchy at the Liberty Inaugural Ball

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, were also in attendance at the Commander in Chief inauguration ball. Lara was a siren in a jaw-dropping, strapless scarlet gown that featured ruffled detailing and was cinched at the waist. Meanwhile, Eric looked equally suave in a black tuxedo.

Melania's choice to forefront American designers was also present in her ceremony outfit at the U.S. Capitol's Rotunda. The First Lady donned a navy silk wool coat and matching pencil skirt courtesy of Adam Lippes. The sophistication ensemble was layered over an ivory silk crepe blouse. Eric Javitas created Melania's matching statement hat for the occasion.