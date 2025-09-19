Tamron Hall reveals her fun, flirty and fearless style at 55

Tamron Hall commanded attention as she graced the cover of AC Magazine, showcasing a series of bold, fashion-forward ensembles that highlighted her signature sleek style. The Accessories Council unveiled its 22nd digital issue of AC Magazine, the Fall Issue conceptualized and photographed by AC’s Creative Director Andrew Egan, with an exclusive interview conducted by Editor-in-Chief, Karen Giberson. It’s already been a milestone-filled month for Tamron Hall, who kicked off the seventh season of her Emmy Award-winning talk show on September 8 and celebrated her 55th birthday just days later, on September 16.

The 55-year-old marked her celebratory month with a stunning editorial spread featured throughout the magazine. For the shoot, Tamron brought along her trusted glam team from the show, including her personal fashion stylist, Memsor Kamarake, hairstylist, Johnny Wright, and makeup artist, Billie Gene. In the accompanying interview, the star opened up about motherhood, her fearless approach to fashion, and her role as a powerful force in the world of daytime television.

© Andrew Egan Tamron in a green ruffled mini dress

The cover image captured Tamron descending marble-adorned steps in a striking lime green mini dress that featured a voluminous silhouette embellished with cascading ruffles. Another standout look showcased Tamron in a sleek black tuxedo dress layered over a crisp white shirt, exuding timeless sophistication. She also dazzled in a glittering brown gown with a plunging neckline, embellished with intricate sparkles.

© Andrew Egan Tamron wearing tuxedo black dress

Tamron spoke candidly about her flair for fashion and how it intertwines with her role as a mother to her son, Moses. "He knows when I’m leaving the house based on my shoes," she shared. "He’ll see a pair of heels and say, 'Okay, Mommy’s going to work.' That makes me smile because it shows him that fashion is part of who I am, not something I put on for other people."

She continued: "Fashion is a weapon. It’s not just what you wear – it’s how you present yourself to the world."

© Andrew Egan Tamron in brown sequin dress

Tamron also spoke about how her style has evolved throughout her career. "I want women to know: your fifties can be fun, flirty, and fearless. Why play small when you can live big?" she shared.

And the star isn't afraid of being "forgotten" anytime soon. "I’m a working mom, an executive, and a woman in her fifties thriving in television. There was a time when women like me could be erased or forgotten. Not anymore. I want to be a reminder that this is when the party really starts."