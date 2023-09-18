Tamron Hall uses this nourishing face mask every day and it's 35% off on Amazon

Emmy award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall often features her beauty finds on her popular show, but there’s one beauty ritual she has had forever - a daily face mask.

Tamron, 53, swears by Eminence Organics Clear Skin Probiotic Masque, which she's been raving about for nearly decade, each morning for a daily beauty boost.

© Raymond Hall Tamron, 53, takes five minutes each morning for a mask - and you might even spot her wearing one while driving or walking her dog!

Retailing at $54-$62 for 2oz, it’s on the pricier side, but we found it on sale for 36% off - just $35 - on Amazon.

“I mask every day with ÉMINENCE—it's an organic line I've been using for some years now,” the Watch Where They Hide author told Harpers Bazaar.

Verified Amazon shoppers seem to be very happy with the results of the Probiotic mask, giving it a 4.7-star overall rating - and some even credited Tamron with their decision to try it.

“I love this masque!” said one reviewer. “I ordered it because [Tamron Hall] raves about it. She uses it every morning and her skin is gorgeous… This product leaves my face moisturized and glowing. It has a gentle tingle but never over-dries.”

The key ingredients in the mask are shea butter and yogurt - known for its moisturizing properties - cucumber beta-carotene rich calendula, kaolin clay, and tea tree oil.

© Arturo Holmes The Tamron Hall Show star has said she has masked every day with Eminence 'for some years now'

Tamron has previously said that it’s important to take five minutes out of your morning to mask - or do it on the run!

“If you see me in the city, you might see me driving or walking my dog with my mask on if I’m running late. But I mask every single day," she told New Beauty.

The skincare ritual has been a part of Tamron’s life for over 25 years. In a separate interview, with Prevention, the TV star said that masking became a lifelong habit during her 20s after she splurged on her first spa facial and got some wise advice.

While she was there the septuagenarian owner of the spa, who “looked 22”, told her: “Mask every single day. I don’t care if you can only afford the little, small size. I don’t care if you have to go without coffee. Take your time; mask every morning.”

“It did two things for me,” Tamron continued. “It gave me pretty decent skin, but it also was a mindfulness trick as well. You don’t have five minutes to apply a mask and just breathe? So, I got a two-for-one.”