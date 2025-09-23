Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis just wore the ultimate sheer dress

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis is not ready to bid farewell to her playful summer style as she stepped out in a sheer slip dress for lunch in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Sunday. The 34-year-old exuded effortless chic in a sheer white slip dress adorned with delicate yellow floral embroidery. The garment featured a sleeveless design with spaghetti straps and was cut elegantly at the ankle. Scout went braless, wearing only white underwear beneath the daring dress, which she paired with burgundy cowboy boots and a matching leather handbag.

The singer styled her brunette locks into soft waves with her signature bangs while her makeup was left natural and radiant. Scout cradled her miniature dog, Grandma, whom she rescued in 2017, during the outing.

© Terma, SL / BACKGRID Scout wore a sheer slip dress

This isn't the first time Scout has shown off her playful sartorial agenda on a casual dog walk. Back in August, the singer rocked a pair of micro-mini red shorts with a matching hoodie. The figure-hugging hot pants were accented with a white drawstring waistband, while the hoodie featured a zip-up front and stylish puffed sleeves.

© Terma, SL / BACKGRID Scout Willis wore micro shorts and a matching hoodie

Scout accessorized her look with white ribbed ankle socks and black leather ankle boots as she strolled the streets while listening to music through her headphones.

Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. During an interview on the What in the Winkler?! Podcast, Rumer opened up about the family's dynamics. "I hope Lou will still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," she said, referring to her daughter, who is almost two years old. "I still sleep in bed with my mom and I think it's weird."

© Getty Images Demi and her three daughters

"We all still take baths together, my sisters and I," she added. "And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't." Rumer shares Louetta with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

The family have had a challenging few years since Brue was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. "Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms," Demi told People. "The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."

She shared that she was now content with "my family, including my four-legged family, my children and all of the incredible, loving people in my life." "I feel really so lucky," she added.