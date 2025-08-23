Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis shows off long legs in red hot micro shorts

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis is fully embracing her playful summer style in her latest red hot ensemble. The 34-year-old was accompanied by her adorable puppy when she was spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles. Let’s just say Scout made a strong case for chic street style – even on a dog walk. The singer rocked a pair of micro-mini red shorts with a matching hoodie. The figure-hugging hot pants were accented with a white drawstring waistband, while the hoodie featured a zip-up front and stylish puffed sleeves.

Scout accessorized her look with white ribbed ankle socks and black leather ankle boots as she strolled the streets while listening to music through her headphones. The singer left her luscious brunette locks down in a straight, sleek style while opting for a makeup-free complexion.

© Terma, SL / BACKGRID Scout Willis wore micro shorts and a matching hoodie

Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

It is without a doubt the Scout has inherited her mom's flare for fashion, with the pair even aligning the sartorial agendas for star-studded events. Back in March, the Substance star took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of the duo standing in an elevator.

© Instagram Demi and Scout looked so similar in the awards season snap

Scout stepped out in an airy black dress featuring a high neckline and a hem that fell to mid-thigh. Meanwhile, Demi wore a sleek, black jumpsuit with a black handbag and statement earrings.

Bruce's battle with dementia

The past few years have undoubtedly been challenging for Scout following her father Bruce Willis's aphasia diagnosis in spring 2022, which was later updated to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. Despite the difficulties, the family remains tightly knit, and Demi continues to share a special bond with her former partner.

"Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms," Demi told People. "The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."

© Getty Images The former couple have remained close friends

She shared that she was now content with "my family, including my four-legged family, my children and all of the incredible, loving people in my life."

"I feel really so lucky," she added.

"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love," she shared with Variety.

Demi's best family photos

© Instagram The family celebrated Emma's birthday Blended family Emma Heming was joined by Demi, Rumer and Louetta on her special day as the family celebrated her birthday. "Over the past few weeks, I've been wrapped in so much love for my birthday," Emma wrote in the caption on Instagram. "From Bruce, our girls, my mom, my family, and dear friends. I feel their love and support holding me up in ways words can't always capture. Thank you to everyone who sent birthday wishes. I truly felt your continued kindness and I'm grateful. I had a beautiful day."

© FilmMagic Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red carpet Demi Moore was joined by Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actress looked stylish in a silk, chocolate brown strapless gown with keyhole cut-outs down the front and back.



© Getty Images The family rocked the red carpet at The Substance premiere Premiere Demi wore a stained glass inspired gown from Oscar de la Renta to The Substance premiere. The dress, which was courtesy of the brand's pre-spring 2024 line, featured a strapless neckline. The red gown was adorned with metallic paillettes resembling stained glass