Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis shows off long legs in red hot micro shorts

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis is fully embracing her playful summer style in her latest red hot ensemble. The 34-year-old was accompanied by her adorable puppy when she was spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles. Let’s just say Scout made a strong case for chic street style – even on a dog walk. The singer rocked a pair of micro-mini red shorts with a matching hoodie. The figure-hugging hot pants were accented with a white drawstring waistband, while the hoodie featured a zip-up front and stylish puffed sleeves.
Scout accessorized her look with white ribbed ankle socks and black leather ankle boots as she strolled the streets while listening to music through her headphones. The singer left her luscious brunette locks down in a straight, sleek style while opting for a makeup-free complexion.
Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
It is without a doubt the Scout has inherited her mom's flare for fashion, with the pair even aligning the sartorial agendas for star-studded events. Back in March, the Substance star took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of the duo standing in an elevator.
Scout stepped out in an airy black dress featuring a high neckline and a hem that fell to mid-thigh. Meanwhile, Demi wore a sleek, black jumpsuit with a black handbag and statement earrings.
Bruce's battle with dementia
The past few years have undoubtedly been challenging for Scout following her father Bruce Willis's aphasia diagnosis in spring 2022, which was later updated to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. Despite the difficulties, the family remains tightly knit, and Demi continues to share a special bond with her former partner.
"Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms," Demi told People. "The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."
She shared that she was now content with "my family, including my four-legged family, my children and all of the incredible, loving people in my life."
"I feel really so lucky," she added.
"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love," she shared with Variety.