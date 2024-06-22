Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore, 61, twins with daughter Scout Willis, 32, in leg-lengthening shorts
The star of The Substance attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Demi Moore pulled out all the stops in a cool daytime chic look alongside her daughter Scout Willis on Friday.

The star of The Substance, 61, attended the Dior Men Spring 2025 Men's Collection at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a pair of navy shorts and matching oversized blazer.

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore pose in shorts© Getty
Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore at Dior Men Spring 2025 Men's Collection at the Dior fashion show

The unexpected workwear ensemble was teamed with a light grey oversized textured shirt with a drawstring waist and a pair of chunky gladiator sandals in a bright white hue.

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore in shorts© Getty
Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore both wore chic shorts

Adding unusual touches to her look were the Ghost actress' accessories. Demi pinned a dog-shaped brooch to her lapel and carried a white Dior handbag with a dog painted in blue.

Demi moore in navy shorts and blazer holding dog© Getty
Demi wore dog-coded accessories

Fittingly, the G.I. Jane star also carried her adorable chihuahua, Pilaf, who never misses a high-profile day out. Completing her look was a pair of dark shades and her raven Rapunzel-esque locks which were styled poker straight.

In tow was Demi's 32-year-old daughter Scout, whom she shares with her Die Hard star ex-husband Bruce Willis. 

Bertrand Bonello, Micheal Ward, Demi Moore, Scout LaRue Willis, Thomas Doherty sat front row© Getty
Bertrand Bonello, Micheal Ward, Demi Moore, Scout LaRue Willis, Thomas Doherty sat front row

The Bandits star also opted for a shorts, rocking a printed pair to match her oversized shirt. Scout also wore a mauve padded gilet and socks with Dior loafers.

Scout willis in trendy Dior loafers and shorts© Getty
Scout wore trendy Dior loafers

Mother-daughter outings

The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was last seen with her daughter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in March.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Demi Moore and her daughters attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Demi posed alongside Scout, as well as her two other daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis, in a chocolate brown floor-length gown with cutouts on the bodice.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Demi rocked a brown satin dress

Scout opted for a plunging green-toned grey satin dress while her dark locks cascaded down her back.

A vision in white

woman in white outfit at premiere © Getty
Demi was a woman in white

Demi wowed in white on June 7 when she attended the World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater.

Demi Moore at the World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 7, 2024 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)© Kristina Bumphrey
Demi rocked mermaid waves

DISCOVER: Demi Moore, 61, looks ageless in semi-sheer plunging gown 

The actress rocked a sleeveless denim jacket and matching jeans with sandals and swapped her go-to straight hairstyle for mermaid curls.

