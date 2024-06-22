Demi Moore, 61, twins with daughter Scout Willis, 32, in leg-lengthening shorts

Demi Moore pulled out all the stops in a cool daytime chic look alongside her daughter Scout Willis on Friday.

The star of The Substance, 61, attended the Dior Men Spring 2025 Men's Collection at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a pair of navy shorts and matching oversized blazer.

© Getty Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore at Dior Men Spring 2025 Men's Collection at the Dior fashion show

The unexpected workwear ensemble was teamed with a light grey oversized textured shirt with a drawstring waist and a pair of chunky gladiator sandals in a bright white hue.

© Getty Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore both wore chic shorts

Adding unusual touches to her look were the Ghost actress' accessories. Demi pinned a dog-shaped brooch to her lapel and carried a white Dior handbag with a dog painted in blue.

© Getty Demi wore dog-coded accessories

Fittingly, the G.I. Jane star also carried her adorable chihuahua, Pilaf, who never misses a high-profile day out. Completing her look was a pair of dark shades and her raven Rapunzel-esque locks which were styled poker straight.

In tow was Demi's 32-year-old daughter Scout, whom she shares with her Die Hard star ex-husband Bruce Willis.

© Getty Bertrand Bonello, Micheal Ward, Demi Moore, Scout LaRue Willis, Thomas Doherty sat front row

The Bandits star also opted for a shorts, rocking a printed pair to match her oversized shirt. Scout also wore a mauve padded gilet and socks with Dior loafers.

© Getty Scout wore trendy Dior loafers

Mother-daughter outings

The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was last seen with her daughter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in March.

© Getty Demi Moore and her daughters attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Demi posed alongside Scout, as well as her two other daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis, in a chocolate brown floor-length gown with cutouts on the bodice.

© Getty Demi rocked a brown satin dress

Scout opted for a plunging green-toned grey satin dress while her dark locks cascaded down her back.

A vision in white

© Getty Demi was a woman in white

Demi wowed in white on June 7 when she attended the World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater.

© Kristina Bumphrey Demi rocked mermaid waves

The actress rocked a sleeveless denim jacket and matching jeans with sandals and swapped her go-to straight hairstyle for mermaid curls.