Heidi Klum and Seal's four beautiful children star in never-before-seen family photo
Heidi Klum and Seal's children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – look adorable in a rare sibling photograph shared in celebration of Henry's 20th birthday

Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum celebrated her son Henry Samuel’s 20th birthday with a heartfelt family photo that offered a rare glimpse of all four of her children together. The black-and-white throwback snap featured Heidi and Seal’s children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – posing for a playful sibling portrait. All four kids struck fun poses, sticking out their tongues and smiling at the camera. The supermodel captioned the post: "We love you all so very much HENRY."

The blonde beauty has previously called her parenting style "European" and explained to People that she'd raised her kids to not only accept how open their mother was about her body, but to have the same appreciation for their own bodies. "I've always been very open with my body," she shared. "When I'm suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I'm European…my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

The black-and-white throwback snap featured Heidi and Seal’s children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – posing for a playful sibling portrait. All four kids struck fun poses, sticking out their tongues and smiling at the camera.© Instagram
"I love having a house where they feel safe," she continued. "My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it's always the more, the merrier. I like it when they're all at home."

However, Heidi admitted that she will always worry about her children. "When they're young, you're worried they're going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket," she said, saying that next comes the "driving," and "then it's sex, drugs and rock and roll." 

"You hope the seed you planted in them grows," she shared. "That they're good people. That they're healthy. But you always worry. And I know I'll still be worrying when I'm 80."

"Sometimes someone will come to me and say, 'I just met your son. He is the kindest, nicest young man.' That makes me feel good. Because no one has to say that," she added.

Heidi Klum cuddling Henry in bed© Instagram

Heidi also shared a heartwarming throwback of herself cuddling a young Henry in bed. The now 20-year-old, seen wearing a gray T-shirt and white sweatpants, was the spitting image of his father.

Henry Samuel smiling for the camera with gold chain

Henry showed off his natural curls in a heartwarming photo, smiling brightly while wearing a gold necklace engraved with his initials. It’s clear that Heidi’s son had a knack for modelling from an early age.

Henry showed off his natural curls in a heartwarming photo, smiling brightly while wearing a gold necklace engraved with his initials. It’s clear that Heidi’s son had a knack for modelling from an early age.

Heidi Klum in orange dress cradling Henry as a baby© Instagram

Heidi looked radiant as she cradled her baby, gazing into a mirror while seemingly in a tropical paradise. The model donned an orange shirt adorned with a paisley design.

Henry Samuel in shirt and waistcoat sat on his mom Heidi Klum's lap at dinner© Instagram

Henry looked incredibly suave in a crisp white shirt, black waistcoat, and red tie as he sat on his mom’s lap at an opulent dining table adorned with candles and a bottle of champagne.

Black and white photo of Henry Samuel sat on floor on phone posing for the camera© Instagram

Even from a young age, Henry knew how to command the camera, effortlessly posing while playing on his phone in a candid black-and-white photograph.

