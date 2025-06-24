Heidi Klum displays painful looking results of killer corset

Heidi Klum has never been one to sacrifice style for comfort – and her latest look is proof of that. The supermodel took to her social media on Monday to show her fans the painful result of her recent, waist-cinching ensemble.

The 52-year-old shared a photograph of her bare back on her Instagram Story. The snap captured Heidi with her arms raised above her head while her blonde locks cascaded down her back to reveal corset marks etched into her skin.

© Instagram Heidi shared the snap on her Instagram Story

The markings appear to have been left by a blue corset dress Heidi wore earlier that day while filming an ad campaign for L'Oréal Paris. The structured piece featured a waist-cinching bodice and was adorned with sparkling blue embellishments throughout.

Heidi gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse by sharing a video of herself in the makeup chair during the special shoot. The German supermodel embraced a soft glam look with a pop of color – her eyes adorned in vibrant blue eyeshadow, while her complexion remained fresh and radiant by a touch of blush and a glossy nude lip. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled in soft waves, accented with delicate braids and a bold top knot for a playful finish.

Motherhood

The TV personality is currently balancing her demanding career with her role as a mother of four children. Earlier this month, Heidi's son Johan graduated from high school and she celebrated with a sweet Instagram tribute.

The first post featured a video of the 18-year-old proudly receiving his honor, dressed in his school’s blue graduation robes and cap layered over a crisp white shirt and smart tie. Heidi exuded chic in an ivory-hued shirt that featured a large pocket on the front and elegant brown buttons. The look was completed with oversized cream-colored sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag.

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

Meanwhile, Heidi's daughter Leni is following in her mom's modeling footsteps. When asked about how she felt regarding Leni’s transition into the industry, Klum admitted she was "not so nervous".

"I can’t say I was excited either because you know when you’re self-employed, it is always tricky," she told E! News back in 2023.

"Who knows if this is something she’ll always even want to do forever. She’s studying because she wants to do interior design, and she’s doing this right now," she shared.

© Getty Images Leni Klum is following in her mom's footsteps

"She’s only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.