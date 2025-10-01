Charlize Theron opts for nothing under her leather biker jacket for bold fashion week appearance

Charlize Theron has returned home – well, at least her home in the fashion world, that is. The actress was one of the A-list guests attending Paris Fashion Week, seen in the front row at Christian Dior's Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 runway show. The Oscar-winning star has long-been associated with the brand, named the face of their J'Adore perfume in 2004 and appearing in several iconic campaigns for them. It was in 2004 that she finally stepped down from J'Adore, with Rihanna taking her place, but her love for (and ties to) the brand remains just as strong.

The star, 50, was photographed at the Dior show, Jonathan Anderson's first collection for the brand, on Wednesday, October 1 in a truly casual chic ensemble, pairing a black leather biker jacket with olive green khaki shorts, sheer black tights, and white buckled mules. Her long blonde locks were styled in loose waves flowing down to her shoulders, and she accessorized with a bright red clutch and sunglasses.

The bold move came with her choice to pair seemingly nothing underneath her jacket, going completely braless. The look stood out among her other star-studded peers, many of whom went with preppier ensembles (think button downs, houndstooth, vests), including Mikey Madison, Jimin, Rosalía, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willow Smith to name a few, all past or present Dior faces.

The Mad Max star spoke with Vanity Fair about her many advertisements for J'Adore (including the iconic "gold is cold") and when asked who she imagines the J'Adore woman to be and what she wants to say, she commented: "There was a hope for this to have some longevity in that narrative, so that we could see an evolution."

"But for me, the most important thing was always to just have an awareness of the world. [Dior is] a luxury brand, so let's hold a mirror up and see what's going on in the world," she continued. "I feel like there were real moments throughout our 18-year creative relationship where there was a detailed place for that. When we made the campaign with the bathhouse [in 2018], the women's movement was coming to the forefront."

© Getty Images Charlize Theron attending the Christian Dior Fashion Show during Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

"There was this feeling that women were really understanding their power and standing together, so it was impossible to even imagine that campaign just being about me. Having it be so inclusive and diverse was something that I really appreciated and, I think, says a lot about who Dior is." Charlize also spoke on how important scent is to her not just from a beauty standpoint, but also in her character work.

© Getty Images She was one of several celebrities showing up for Jonathan Anderson's debut collection

"Scent in general, I think, is a very important aspect of storytelling," she explained. "I think that you really fail as a filmmaker or as a storyteller if you cannot bring the scent of the place – especially if you're shooting in places where scent is so important."

© Getty Images The actress opted for a leather biker jacket, going topless underneath, with khaki green shorts

"I mean, I can't imagine doing a film like Mad Max: Fury Road and not constantly smelling that desert. Smelling that sand and that dust and the dry air," she concluded.