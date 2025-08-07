Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlize Theron at 50 — fashion expert investigates her 'risk-taking' change to appearance
Charlize Theron© Getty Images

The Atomic Blonde star is also a doting mom to daughters August and Jackson

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
42 minutes ago
On her 50th birthday, Charlize Theron remains not only one of Hollywood's most versatile and admired stars, but also one of its most stylish.

The Oscar-winning actress has graced countless "Best Dressed" lists over the decades, spanning from her breakout in the 1990s to her current effortless "cool girl" aesthetic well into the 2020s.

Her beauty and style have undergone a significant evolution, however, in ways we might not even realize. In honor of her milestone day, Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, broke down Charlize's style evolution…

Charlize Theron arrives 'Prelude To The Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

At "Prelude To The Olympics" at Fondation Louis Vuitton, 2024

"Charlize Theron's style evolution is one of the most compelling in Hollywood," Megan told HELLO!. "She has had an incredible journey from statuesque starlet to fashion risk-taker, underpinned by an unwavering sense of poise and confidence."

Charlize Theron during Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States© Getty Images

At the Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1999

During the early days of her career, the actress leaned into some of the more classically feminine styles of the era, betraying her youth as well given she made her film debut in 1995 when she was just 20 years old.

"In the late '90s and early 2000s, we saw Charlize lean into timeless, feminine glamor – beautiful soft pastel gowns, delicate updos, and classic silhouettes that nodded to Old Hollywood elegance," Megan continued. 

Charlize Theron, winner for Best Actress for "Monster"© Getty Images

At the 76th Annual Academy Awards with her Oscar for Best Actress, 2004

Winning her Academy Award for Best Actress for her chilling turn in Monster proved to be a major highlight. "Her 2004 Oscars look, where she accepted her award in a glittering Gucci gown with delicate straps, remains a defining moment in Charlize's fashion history."

Actress Charlize Theron attends the 5th Anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund at Skylight Studios on November 17, 2008 in New York City.© Getty Images

At the 5th Anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, 2008

However, as she became more established as an industry mainstay, the actress and eventual mom-of-two found the room to play around with her aesthetic a bit more, most notably with more gender-neutral edges.

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

At the 85th Annual Academy Awards, 2013

"In the years that followed, particularly through her collaboration with stylist Leslie Fremar, Charlize began to embrace a more minimalist, sculptural, and androgynous aesthetic," Megan noted, citing her 2013 Academy Award appearance as a significant point in that journey.

"It was clean, architectural, and bold, signaling a new era of high-fashion risk-taking that felt super modern and fashion-forward."

Actress Charlize Theron attends "The Last Face" Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

At "The Last Face" Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, 2016

"Over the years, she's become known for her razor-sharp tailoring – often favoring Dior suiting and monochrome ensembles that deliver impact through silhouette rather than embellishment," Megan continued. 

"Take her 2016 Cannes Film Festival look for example, a classic black tuxedo with an unbuttoned white shirt and diamond necklace. This was the perfect example of how she plays with gender norms while still exuding glamor."

Charlize Theron attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

At the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, 2020

That also became prominent thanks to her growing association with the Dior brand as the face of J'Adore, with her luminescent presence in particular becoming a defining part of the brand's identity, before being replaced by Rihanna in 2024.

"Even her beauty evolution tells a story: from soft curls and golden tones to bold pixie cuts and platinum blonde, Charlize uses fashion and styling to reflect different facets of her persona."

Charlize Theron at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2024 Block Party held at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California© Getty Images

At the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2024 Block Party, 2024

Megan concluded with: "What sets her apart from many of her contemporaries is her ability to embody power dressing without ever looking severe. There's always a touch of softness or sensuality – whether it's a sheer panel, a plunging neckline, or a barely-there backless gown. She's not trend-led; she's timeless, and that's why her style continues to resonate."

