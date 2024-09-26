Willow Smith steps out in a bra and thigh-high stockings for glamorous appearance

It was an eventful day for the Smith family on Wednesday, September 25, as not only did patriarch Will Smith celebrate his 56th birthday, but his son Jaden Smith also announced a new project on the horizon.

And now, youngest Willow Smith is out making her mark as well, as the young musician and fashionista was spotted front row at a Paris Fashion Week event to mark the opening of Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025.

She was seen attending the Acne Studios show on Wednesday night in the City of Lights, embracing the new trend of "naked" dressing in a bold and barely-there all black look.

Willow wore a black bra with a pair of high-waisted bottoms, paired with a full-sleeved fur coat with a voluminous collar and detached sleeves.

Her hair was styled into tight braids and she topped off the look with a pair of sheer stockings, thigh-high black stockings with strappy heels, and a pair of cat-eye black sunglasses. For her glam, her eyebrows were bleached and she wore a light smokey eye with a glossy nude lip.

She shared some outtakes from the look on social media, and fans reacted with comments like: "Very hot very hot," and: "Young wild and free," as well as: "This is very classy jazzy coded and I love it."

© Getty Images Willow attended Acne Studios' Womenswear show on September 25

The appearance also comes on the eve of the re-release of her latest studio album with a deluxe version. Her sixth LP, the critically acclaimed jazz-influenced Empathogen, will be released with three additional tracks at midnight ET on Friday, September 27 (at 9 PM PT the day before).

In a recent interview with Dazed, Willow spoke candidly about making this album from a place of lightness and freedom, in contrast to the resentment and heartache she was dealing with during the making and recording of her previous album, 2022's Coping Mechanism (which was also a critical success).

© Getty Images She was seen front row at the Spring/Summer 2025 showcase in her all-black look

"I was deeply heartbroken," she admitted of her mental state at the time. "I was getting blackout drunk almost every session for that album, and I was just in a bad spot. I was in a bad place."

"I wouldn't want to make an album in that way, ever again," she added, addressing the fact that while she was proud of the record that emerged, the creative process took a toll on her mental health.

© Instagram The singer showed off the full outfit on social media

Willow recalls Empathogen, on the other hand, being inspired by nature (she has spoken about spending increasing amounts of time hiking with her pets while doing so) and made while completely sober. "I decided, like, OK, I'm done with this 'woe is me, everyone's against me' attitude. It's time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."

While looking back fondly on her recent work, she spoke of the future, foreseeing a life of love and healing. "I want to be someone who creates a loving community."

"I want to be someone who supports and uplifts those who are doing the work. And I want to create systems and structures to enhance the lives of people."