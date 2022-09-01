Charlize Theron wears just a necklace for striking Dior campaign photo The Oscar winner's sheen is unreal

Charlize Theron may be one of the most talented actresses of our generation, but there's no doubt she's also one of the most radiant.

The star has established a name for herself as one of the industry's leading beauties, emphasized heavily over the years by her work as the face of Dior Beauty.

And in grand fashion, she made her comeback to the fashion house after not being a part of one of their campaigns since the start of the pandemic.

Charlize took to social media to share an image outlining her return for a brand new campaign that featured her in her most revealing avatar yet.

Wearing nothing but a magnificent gold choker necklace that paired well with the bottle of the new fragrance and her cropped golden locks, she looked almost Grecian.

She covered herself up using her hands to huddle in and cradle the delicate bottle, featuring the first of the brand's perfumes without alcohol.

Charlize looked stunning her latest campaign for Dior Beauty

The image itself was quite the masterpiece, with Charlize writing beside it: "That's what I love! My new campaign by Jean Baptiste Mondino with the iconic necklace designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the new J'adore Parfum d'eau: an innovative highly-concentrated eau de parfum without alcohol."

It sparked quite the reaction among her fans and celebrities alike, with Kate Beckinsale joking: "It's hard for you, being a rough looking bird."

One of her friends commented: "The way to Babetown," and a fan wrote: "You look stunning mama," with another also adding: "HOW ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS."

The teaser accompanying the fragrance campaign was also quite the work of art, featuring the actress nude once more in a bath filled with gold, playing with her hair.

The actress is the face for their first concentrated non-alcoholic fragrance

"As poised and mesmerizing as ever, @charlizeafrica embodies the new J'adore Parfum d'eau in a delicate suspended moment of pure indulgence," the message read with it.

