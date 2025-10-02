Pamela Anderson looks like a different person with striking head-to-toe new look

Pamela Anderson took Paris Fashion Week by storm earlier this week, debuting a striking copper-red shaggy chop. But the actress wasn’t done there – she paired her fresh new look with a bold sartorial choice for Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 show on Thursday. The 58-year-old stunned in a black silk dress featuring a high neckline, sculpted sharp shoulder pads, a waist-cinching silhouette, and draped fabric detailing that echoed the glamour of the '80s. The long-sleeved dress was cut elegantly at the angle and teamed with pointed-toe black pumps. Pamela’s new red hair was styled into a flippy bob with baby bangs and wispy, layered ends, creating a look that oozed vintage Hollywood. Peeking through her tousled locks were oversized gold hoops, adding a bold touch as she channeled the sleek chic of classic mob-wife style.

The autumnal hue — a bold blend of ginger, bronze, and spicy red — marks a striking departure from Pamela’s signature blonde bombshell tresses. "What is super nice and super exciting about this haircut is you can play so many different hairdos every day," Pamela hairstylist, John Nollet, told WWD. "It depends on your feeling. You can be very feminine and very ’80s-inspired, and at the same time, very modern."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Pamela Anderson attended the Mugler show during Paris Fashion Week

© Getty Images Pamela rocked a sculpted dress

Pamela's new look is in preparation for her latest role in Love Is Not The Answer, a directorial debut from Michael Cera. John took influence from actors Bibi Anderson and Liv Ullman for the hairstyle. "I love to mix with the personality of the person that I’m doing the hair for and the story of the movie. We created all this shadow, from the roots to the end, with many different nuances of this reddish issue," he explained. "We didn’t want it to have like a very flashy color. We wanted to have something natural. With the shadowing on the roots, it makes the color more real."

It seems the actress wasn’t afraid to switch up her trademark image. "We felt so confident between us," he added. "I felt free because I had understood her points, and she understood what I was telling her. We’re going to change the hair each day." Meanwhile, Mugler's spring/summer 2026 show marked the debut of creative director Miguel Castro Freitas at the helm of the fashion house. Titled Aphrodite Stardust, the collection draws inspiration from showgirls across the decades, blending power dressing with femme fatale allure and a touch of retro-futurism. Silk and feathers mingle with fur, buttery leather, and sheer fabrics, standing confidently beside sharply tailored suits.