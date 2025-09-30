Pamela Anderson shocks with stunning red hair transformation after ditching signature blonde

Pamela Anderson has long been associated with blonde hair, whether it was platinum mermaid locks with stacks of volume or a subtle, ash blonde finish. However, after chopping off her long locks in May for a chin-grazing blunt bob, she has undergone another hair transformation and ditched her blonde hue altogether in favor of a choppy red bob with shaggy bangs. Pamela's stylist, Bailey Moon, re-shared photos from photographer Marco Bahler of her new look on his Instagram Stories, and she looked stunning, showcasing her fiery hair while wearing a sleeveless ivory satin dress by One Of as she attended Paris Fashion Week.

The Baywatch alum hasn't been afraid to experiment with her hair lately. She originally cut it "to the shoulders" for a new film, before fully unveiling a blunt bob with micro bangs at the 2025 Met Gala, a style that made her feel like "a feminine warrior." She told Who What Wear: "For the Met, I wanted something strong, brave, and committed – aligned with the night's theme of tailoring from head to toe. I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution."

Speaking about her hair, Pamela admitted her shorter 'do "wasn't about looking 'good.'" She added: "That's subjective anyway. [Tory Burch's] dress was the star. I was just blessed to wear it," referring to her Tory Burch gown that fell to the floor and featured a high neckline with long sleeves, an hourglass silhouette, and shimmered in the light with flashes of blue and silver.

Pamela made a vow in 2023 to scale back her makeup look and has remained loyal to her word ever since. While she is now often photographed on the red carpet bare-faced, she has on occasion opted for a very minimal makeup look, which she appeared to favor at the Met Gala, highlighting her radiant complexion with blush and a pop of color on her lips.

© Marco Bahler Pamela looks incredible with her red hair

© Marco Bahler Pamela showed off her red locks during Paris Fashion Week

No makeup

In 2023, Pamela stated that she was "challenging" the beauty industry with her makeup-free stance. "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty,'" she explained on Today. "I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Pamela debuted a blunt bob and micro bangs at the 2025 Met Gala

© AFP via Getty Images Pamela softened her blunt bob before opting for her shaggy new style

Not everyone was on board with her decision to begin with. "My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can't, you need the glam team!'" she told CR Fashion Book. "And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no makeup.'

© Getty Images Pamela rocked platinum blonde hair in the 90s

"And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'" She also confessed that she "was doing it for the girls," and felt women were "morphing into this kind of similar look." She added: "To be brave is contagious. And I found that it resonated even though it wasn't my real intention to make a big statement. And I'm glad that it had a positive message. It's not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."