How to embrace red hair in your late 50s like Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most famous blonde women, ever. When you think of the actress, you often think of her incredible, ash-toned mane. The star of the Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, recently cut off her long hair into a blunt bob and has now taken her makeover one step further by colouring her hair a fabulous seasonal auburn. Pamela's stylist, Bailey Moon, re-shared photos from photographer Marco Bahler of her new look on his Instagram Stories, and her fiery hair looked so beautiful. It looked luminous against her skin tone and paired with her sleeveless ivory satin dress as she attended Paris Fashion Week.

"Pamela’s new copper look is a brilliant example of how women in their 50s and beyond can embrace bold hair colour choices in a way that feels both fresh and empowering," explains Franchesca Villar, Beauty Editor at Cosmetify. "That said, hair at this stage of life often needs a little more care, as hormonal shifts can lead to dryness, thinning or changes in texture," she explains. "Copper is a high-maintenance colour because red tones tend to fade more quickly than others. For women who may already have fragile or dry hair, the key is to avoid harsh lightning all in one go."

© Marco Bahler Pamela showed off her red locks during Paris Fashion Week

© Marco Bahler Pamela looks incredible with her red hair

Franchesca recommends taking care when opting for a red-toned look. "Opt for gentle, gradual lifting or glossing treatments that enhance colour without making the hair more fragile or prone to damage. I recommend pairing colour services with strengthening and hydrating treatments. Think bond-building products and masks enriched with proteins and oils, and always use heat protection when styling, as these will help keep hair supple and resilient."

© WWD via Getty Images Pamela Anderson at the Tom Ford fashion show, rocking her new red mane

As always, scalp health is imperative when colouring your hair. "The scalp can also become drier over time, which affects overall hair health. Incorporating a nourishing scalp treatment, such as the 'Regenepure NT Nourishing Treatment', into your routine can help improve how well your hair holds colour. To maintain the vibrancy of copper tones, regular gloss refreshes, such as the 'Color Wow Dream Filter', are a better choice than frequent all-over dye. Glosses are semi-permanent treatments that add shine and revive colour while being far less damaging than permanent dye.”