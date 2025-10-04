Emily Blunt wows in daring sheer corset during latest appearance

Emily Blunt’s sartorial choices are anything but blunt. Known for her fashion-forward ensembles, the actress rarely misses a beat – she clearly knows how to spell Gabbana. And the 42-year-old’s latest look is no exception. Emily appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday alongside her The Smashing Machine co-star Dwayne Johnson. Exuding effortless chic, the actress stunned in a black corset top with sheer paneling, intricate gold floral embellishments, and a mesh-trimmed hem. She styled the piece with black high-waisted pants and a coordinating gold necklace and drop earrings. Emily's luscious auburn locks were slicked back into a ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The actress's appearance on the show comes after she opened up about her daughters on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. When she took the stage, Emily revealed to Jimmy that her daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9, were backstage cheering her on. "They were literally like that before I went on," she said, holding her hands up in a heart shape. "And then I kind of pretended to puke. Then I was on."

Emily rocked a sheer corset

"Do you think your kids realize how much more fun it is when you bring them to your work than when we went to our parents' work?" asked Jimmy. "I mean, but my dad defended criminals for a living, and I used to go and watch him at work, which was pretty amazing," replied Emily. "But you didn't get like Cheez-Its. There was no snack table, right? None of that?" the late-night host added.

"I don't know if they're meant to be impressed," shared Emily. "I mean, I did a photoshoot the other day, and it was for the cover of a magazine. I was pretty stoked about it. And I'd spent the whole day with various people going, 'Oh my god. So fierce. You look so good. You just look so gorgeous, Emily.' " She continued: "And so I was like, 'Okay.' You know? And I walked into my apartment still with my photoshoot makeup on, and my oldest daughter, Hazel, went, 'Ew.' And my little one, Violet, was like, 'I think you look nice, mama.' So I, you know, I've turned one of them."

Emily's recent outfits

Striking red Styled by Jessica Paster, Emily donned floor-length gown that was custom-made by Italian fashion house Elisabetta Franchi. The striking red dress featured a halter top, open back, and mermaid silhouette. The garment was embellished with lines of hand-applied beading and sequin embroidery.



Chocolate brown The actress wore a backless, chocolate brown silk mini dress that featured complete a long flowing train, high neck and long sleeves. The dress was styled with Emily sheer, red polka dot tights.



Shimmer The star opted for an elegant gown from David Koma for the Berlin premiere. The dress boasted a black satin bra that contrasted against the shimmer of a nude sequin underlay. Adorned with sheer tulle layers, the look was the ultimate ethereal number.



Lace Emily opted for a black lace halter top with a pair of tailored pants for the Toronto International Film Festival.